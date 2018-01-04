Nick Cannon Admits How He Really Feels About Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon’s co-stars dragged the truth about Mariah Carey out of him on the latest episode of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild’n Out.

The omnipresent TV host captains one team of comedians on the improv competition show. This week that meant he took part in the “Plead the Fifth” segment, in which Cannon’s co-stars asked him questions based on the songs of the celebrity guest, Keyshia Cole.

MTV released a short clip of the forthcoming episode, where comedian Jess Hilarious approaches Cannon on the stage.

“Which one of [Keyshia’s] hits would you say best describes how you feel about Mariah Carey now?” she asks.

Tell us how you really feel Nick 😂 https://t.co/GNqPURmHEp pic.twitter.com/nQxGbVDLmD — Wild ‘N Out (@WildNOut) January 3, 2018



Cannon looks pretty mortified by the question before he even hears his options for answering. He has to chose between “I Should Have Cheated,” “I Just Want It To Be Over” and “I Don’t Love You No More.”

After a moment’s pause, he sings out, “I Don’t Love You No More.” The crowd goes wild, and Cannon concedes.

“Okay, I still love her, but a little bit,” he says.

Cannon and Carey had an infamous split, with plenty of drama and name-calling. Seemingly, Cannon has put all that behind him now.

The full episode airs tomorrow night at 11 p.m. ET.