NFL Games Delay Sunday's CBS Shows 'NCIS: LA,' 'God Friended Me'

Due to CBS’ coverage of the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns game, NCIS: Los Angeles, God […]

By

Due to CBS’ coverage of the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns game, NCIS: Los Angeles, God Friended Me and Madam Secretary are all starting 11 minutes behind schedule. Following the full broadcast of 60 Minutes, featuring an interview with former Vice President Joe Biden, God Friended Me will not air until 8:41 p..m. ET/7:41 p.m. CT. NCIS: LA will follow at 9:41 p.m. ET/8:41 CT, with Madam secretary airing at 10:41 p.m. ET/9:41 p.m. CT.

The delay will only affect markets in the East and Central Time Zones. Viewers everywhere else will see the shows beginning at the regular times.

Typically, these delays happen when CBS carries a nationally televised late afternoon game. On Sunday, the Patriots’ win over the Browns was televised nationally, although other markets saw different games.

Tonight’s episode of God Friended Me is titled “The Greater Good.” In the episode, Miles Finer (Brandon Michael Hall) and Arthurt Finer’s (Joe Morton) lives collide when the God Account tells them Bishop Thompson’s (K. Todd Freeman) daughter Claire (guest star Samantha Marie Ware) needs help. Meanwhile, Jaya’s (Shazi Raja) parents are impressed with Rakesh Singh’s (Suraj Sharma) success and decide they want the two to keep their relationship going.

In the NCIS: LA episode “Provenance,” the team tries to track down a $40 million painting after learning the artwork is being sold to fund terrorists. The series stars Chris O’Donnell as Callen, LL Cool J as Hanna, Linda Hunt as Herry, Daniela Ruah as Kensi, Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, Barrett Foa as Eric and Renee Felice Smith as Nell.

This week’s episode of Madam Secretary is simply titled “Valor.” Henry (Tim Daly) helps a Marine veteran lobby for better mental health care from Vterans Affairs, but Vice President Carlos Morejon (José Zúñiga) stands in their way. Meanwhile, Sen. Hanson (Wentworth Miller) presses Daisy (Patina Miller) for information about an arrest in her past. The series also stars Tea Leoni as President Elizabeth McCord, Zelijko Ivankek as Russell Jackson, Erich Bergen as Blake Moran, Kevin Rahm as Mike B. and Wallis Currie Wood as Stevie McCord.

