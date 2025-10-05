TV News Anchor Dies Tragically: Police Have Confirmed the Death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu

An upsetting incident led to the death of a television news personality.

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu died on Monday after attempting to flee armed robbers in her apartment building. Per Vanguard, a group of assailants stormed into the apartment building, shooting and wounding one of the facility’s security guards. A “panic” ensued in the building, and the anchor, who worked for Arise News, jumped from the third story in an attempt to escape the residence, which was located in Abuja, Nigeria.

Maduagwu died as a result of a skull fracture suffered in the fall. Vanguard reports witness heard the gunshots and heard Maduagwu yell “Jesus, Jesus!” before the fatal fall.

“Policemen moved to the scene and found her lying unconscious,” police commissioner CP Ajao Adewale said. “She was immediately taken to Maitama General Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate her using CPR, but sadly, she could not make it.”

Nigerian police confirmed the “armed robbery incident” in a statement, describing the tragedy as “a cruel and senseless act that has no place in a sane society.” Authorities have not publicly identified suspects as of press time, though Vanguard spoke to a source that claimed “14 or 15” criminals were present at the attack.

Aside from the late Maduagwu and the injured security guard, it is unclear if any others present in the 18-unit building sustained injuries in the robbery.

Colleagues in the news industry are mourning Maduagwu, with friends describing her as “so full of life, so well-travelled, so full of promise.”

“Somtochukwu was reserved, always minding her own business. But if you struck up a conversation with her, she would respond with warmth, and you’d enjoy every moment talking with her,” an unnamed colleague said. “Still, she preferred to keep to herself. Sommie wasn’t just beautiful on the outside. She carried grace. You could see it in how she conducted herself.”

