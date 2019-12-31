New Year’s Eve Specials: What’s on Tonight and What Time

With New Year’s Eve finally here, it’s time to sit back and relax before the clock strikes midnight ringing in a new year of prosperity and joy for 2020! While many might be out, partying it up, a plethora of others will be sitting from the comfort of their homes tonight watching the ball drop on TV and chilling with some quality programming. But with every favorite show of ours on hiatus at the moment, what’s there to watch? We’ve got you covered this evening!

Specials

PBS viewers can watch Bernadette Peters host Live From the Lincoln Center: The New York Philharmonic at 8 p.m. ET as the network celebrates the dazzling orchestral music of Stephen Sondheim with selections from beloved musicals, “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Into the Woods” and “Sweeney Todd.”

Looking back at the past year, NBC‘s special A Toast to 2019, hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, features an all-star panel of stars, including Kristen Bell, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, Terry Crews, Nikki Glaser breaking down the biggest pop culture stories, beginning at 8 p.m.

In what is the quintessential look back at everything pop culture, CNN’s Special Report: All the Best, All the Worst in 2019 airing at 7 p.m. ET is an in-depth exploration from the network with its hosts examining extraordinary individuals and unexpected events through interviews, stories, images and video.

Countdowns

For those looking for what’s become a staple over the years for CNN, New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will co-host this festive celebration from Times Square in New York City, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The event is followed by New Year’s Eve Live with Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin as they co-host this year’s celebration live from Nashville, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

ABC’s landmark staple, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2020 features host Ryan Seacrest and co-host Lucy Hale as they ring in the festivities from New York’s Times Square. 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

New Year’s Eve: Live From Times Square finds host Steve Harvey teaming up with Maria Menounos and former Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski as they ring in 2020, starting at 8 and 11 p.m. ET on FOX. The countdown features musical performances from LL Cool J and DJ Z-Trip, the Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line and more.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special 2020 features celebrity hosts emceeing the countdown to the new year, live from New York’s Times Square and Nashville, starting at 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2020 from The CW will feature various festive celebrations around the country starting at 8 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. ET, including the Times Square Ball Drop and fireworks from Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas.

While they will throw to local affiliates for celebrations nearing midnight, CBS will be airing re-runs of its best dramas, including NCIS and two back-to-back episodes of FBI.

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images