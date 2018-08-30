New ‘Walking Dead’ Season 9 Trailer Teases Violent Clashes

A new trailer for The Walking Dead season 9 is promising a clash of leaders.

The new look at season 9 of the popular AMC apocalyptic drama is teasing a family feud among the leaders of the various Virginia communities as the decision of what to do with the newly captured Negan weighs just as heavily as how to restore order into a world that has been without law for years.

“You told me that you’d be the one following me, but you didn’t,” Maggie tells Rick in the short clip, calling back to a season 8 scene in which Rick proclaimed that he would follow the last remaining Greene after the war with the Saviors. “That changes now.”

As the various communities and people come together and attempt to achieve and maintain peace, however, tensions will rise, and the need to restore order will become a prominent issue.

“Back in the beginning we could do anything,” Daryl says among scenes of clashes, fights, and a standoff with Rick.

“But it’s not like that anymore,” Rick responds.

Danai Gurira’s Michonne may be the reasoning voice, suggesting that the communities “need some rules. ‘This is how we treat each other. This is what happens when we don’t.’

The clash between Rick Grimes and Maggie Greene likely won’t last long, as it had previously been announced that both Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan would be making their exits from the popular AMC series after nine and eight seasons, respectively. Although details of their exits have remained tightlipped, it is believed that neither Rick Grimes nor Maggie Greene will be killed, leaving the possibility open for their eventual returns.

Their exits will come as a new storyline from the comics is issued in, The Walking Dead welcoming a number of new cast members as the Whisperers, a group of survivors who walk among the dead by camouflaging themselves in walker skin, prepare to make their comic book to TV crossover.

It was recently announced that Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst would be joining Samantha Morton’s Alpha as Beta. Both Hurst and Morton join the new additions of Cassady McClincy, who will portray Alpha’s daughter Lydia, The 100‘s Nadia Hilker, who will portray Magna, Lauren Ridloff, and Eleanor Matsuura.

The Walking Dead season 9 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Fans can catch up on the apocalyptic drama with the first seven seasons on Netflix, with season 8 coming Friday, Sept. 28, and get their zombie fill with new episodes of sister series Fear The Walking Dead, which airs Sundays on AMC at 9 p.m. ET.