New ‘SNL’ Not On Tonight, NBC Re-Airing Jason Momoa Episode Instead

NBC is playing a Saturday Night Live re-run this weekend, flashing back to the week Jason Momoa was the host.

Three weeks after returning from its holiday hiatus, Saturday Night Live is taking its first week off in 2019. The re-run was filmed just a few weeks before the release of Aquaman and featured Momoa as a first-time host. The musical guest was Mumford & Sons, and the cold open included an appearance by Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller.

The episode was well-received when it first aired. Momoa’s natural charisma and die-hard social media following boosted the Nielsen ratings up, and some holiday-themed skits hit hard with fans. Momoa played Santa Claus in two different skits, including one where Pete Davidson played a vindictive version of Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer.

Momoa also reprised his role as Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones in the episode, to the delight of many fans. Game of Thrones returns in just over two months, so the skit will be a welcome reminder to fans who are awaiting the final season.

Although there have only been three new episodes since, Momoa’s episode will come as a throwback of nearly two months, to a whole different set of current issues and references. The cold starred Mikey Day and Alex Moffat as Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, respectively. They discussed the latest allegations against President Donald Trump at the time — stories that have come a long way since then.

That also means that there will be no timely commentary on this week’s news. The show may miss out on some easy jokes, including Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet where he referred to the show as “S&L.”

This break will last just one week, and then Saturday Night Live will be back with another new episode. On Feb. 9, the show will feature Halsey as both the host and musical guests — her first time in either role. Teasers for the episode have gotten a lot of attention, and the crossover between fans is expected to be huge.

After that, the following week will be hosted by Don Cheadle, with musical guest Gary Clark Jr. In the meantime, fans can watch Momoa’s episode this week, or stream previous episodes on Hulu.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.