10 New and Returning Shows to Watch the Week of April 22

Westworld

The HBO drama will return for its second season on Sunday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

HBO released a longline for the second season: “The reckoning is here. After finding the center of The Maze, the hosts revolt against their human captors while searching for a new purpose: The Door.”

Into the Badlands

AMC will be heading back to the Badlands Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

According to AMC, “Season 3 finds Sunny living off the grid, doing his best to provide his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. It is only when Henry contracts a mysterious illness that Sunny must join forces with Bajie and journey back into the Badlands, where the Widow and Baron Chau are entrenched in a drawn-out war that has destabilized the entire region. No longer supported by Tilda or Waldo, the Widow must find new allies in Lydia and in Nathaniel Moon — the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny and Bajie in Season 2. But when a mysterious nomadic leader called Pilgrim arrives in the Badlands on a mission to restore Azra and usher in a new era of “peace,” old enemies must band together to defend the Badlands.”

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special

Love carpool karaoke? CBS will be airing a new special Monday, April 23, at 10 p.m. ET featuring and all new Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk the Musical and James Corden’s favorite moments from The Late Late Show, featuring some big names and surprises.

The 100

The fifth season of The CW’s dystopian drama, which premieres Tuesday April 24 at 9 p.m. ET, finds Clarke as she struggles to survive on a “struggles to survive on a desolate, scorched earth while her friends in space come across a long-awaited beacon of hope.” The series will pick up six years after the events of season four.

Genius: Picasso

The second season of National Geographic’s anthology series follows the life of artist Pablo Picasso, played by Antonio Banderas. The season begins Tuesday April 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu’s award-winning and critically praised series returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Wednesday, April 25, with the first two episodes made available to stream.

After discovering she’s having a baby, June (Offred) fights to ensure her baby will be able to be born outside the grasp of the dystopian country of Gilead.

Code Black

With Criminal Minds done for the season, medical drama Code Black will be taking over the Wednesday 10 p.m. timeslot on CBS.

The season premiere, titled “Third Year” synopsis reads: A drug bust-turned-shootout tests the bravery of the doctors of Angels Memorial as they race to save a girl caught in the crossfire. Also, Willis (Rob Lowe) shifts his focus to field medicine, choosing to work primarily on an ambulance with his new partner, paramedic Rox (Moon Bloodgood). And Leanne (Marcia Gay Harden) begins her journey to adopt Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind).

Archer

The FXX fan-favorite animated comedy series returns for its ninth season, also known as Archer Danger Island, at 10 p.m. on April 25.

The season will take place in 1939, with the cast returning but playing different versions of their characters as Archer’s coma storyline continues. The season’s premise will see Archer as an alcoholic co-pilot with Pam, who crash land onto the lush and mysterious Pacific island of Mitimotu.

Brockmire

IFC’s Brockmire will return for season two on Wednesday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

In the eight-episode second season Jim Brockmire finds “finds himself in the decadent city of New Orleans, seeking to reclaim his career while falling headfirst into all the sinful temptations the Big Easy has to offer.”

Quantico

Taking over Scandal‘s 10 p.m. Thursday time slot is a new and apparently improved Quantico, with season three premiering April 26.

“It’s been three years since American hero Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) has had to navigate the dangerous waters of the Central Intelligence Agency and put her life on the line for her country. She has been living a peaceful, anonymous life somewhere in Italy. However, Alex is forced to abandon this idyllic existence when Ryan persuades her to help him rescue Shelby from a notorious international arms dealer known only as The Widow, who is holding her hostage – and in exchange for her release she demands something that only Alex can provide.”