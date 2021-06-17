New 'Property Brothers' Spinoff on the Way, But It'll Be Totally Different

✖

The Property Brothers have lined up their next spinoff, and it's going to look quite a bit different than what HGTV fans are used to from Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott. The renovation superstars are teaming up with Sinking Ship Entertainment and Nelvana to create Builder Brothers' Dream Factory, an animated series aimed at kids aged 4-7. The new show will focus on the twins as 8-year-olds who solve problems around their neighborhood.

The first season of the show will feature 20 episodes clocking in at 22 minutes long and will feature 3-D style animation. Builder Brothers' Dream Factory will air in 2022 on Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse channel in Canada. "The undeniable popularity and global success of the Scott Brothers makes this the perfect opportunity to enter the kids’ TV space with a charming and imaginative series that parents and children can enjoy watching together," Pam Westman, President of Nelvana, said in a statement. "It is a dream come true to be able to share this new heartwarming series with families and we cannot wait to find the perfect broadcast homes for Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory around the world."

"Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory is an exciting project for us on many levels, and now we get to work on it with the talented teams at Nelvana and Corus, too," de Jong continued. "We’re building this new series to resonate with kids and families just as Drew and Jonathan’s home renovation programming appeals to audiences of all ages in over 160 countries worldwide."

Ultimately, the Scott Brothers want to bring their message of resourcefulness and problem solving to the next generation. "This new series aims to help children understand that with imagination, creativity and determination they can accomplish big things," said Amory Millard of Scott Brothers Entertainment, who will serve as an executive producer on the show. "The series concept is inspired by the brothers’ childhood and the core values their parents instilled in them from a young age. They have continued to uphold these values in all aspects of their lives and we’re delighted to partner with likeminded companies to make this optimistic and feel-good series a reality."