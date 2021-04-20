New 'NCIS,' 'FBI' Episodes Not Airing Tonight Amid Derek Chauvin Verdict

✖

CBS has implemented some changes to its Tuesday night line-up. The channel will no longer be airing new episodes of NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted. However, the network still has plans to air episodes of the three shows, but they will be repeats. While CBS has not clarified why they have made changes to its primetime line-up, this update was presumably made in light of the Derek Chauvin verdict, which was delivered on Tuesday evening. Chauvin was found guilty on three counts in the murder of George Floyd, who was killed after the former police officer knelt on his neck for around nine minutes. Floyd's murder set off widespread Black Lives Matter protests in the United States and around the world.

CBS was due to air brand-new episodes of NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday. On Twitter, Philiana Ng of Entertainment Tonight shared an update about when fans can expect those new episodes to air. According to the journalist, all three of the new episodes have been pushed back a week. They will now air on April 27. Of course, this also means that fans can expect that the finale dates for all three of these shows will be pushed by another week.

As previously mentioned, these schedule changes come on the heels of the Chauvin verdict. The former police officer was found guilty on all three counts that he was charged with — unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin murdered Floyd in May 2020 after officers responded to the scene of an alleged "forgery in progress."

The jury in this case was made up of 12 individuals — six of whom were white, four of whom were Black, and two of whom were multiracial. The verdict came after almost two weeks of testimony at Hennepin County Government Center. There were three other officers involved in this case who were charged with aiding and abetting. They are all expected to be tried in August. For more coverage on Chauvin's verdict, head over to CBS News for live updates. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.