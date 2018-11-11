New NBC Show ‘I Feel Bad’ Will ‘Conclude’ in December

The end may be in sight for NBC’s new sitcom I Feel Bad.

The half-hour comedy, which is about a mother who tries to balances home and work life, will “conclude” its first season in December. As Entertainment Weekly points out, this could mean trouble for I Feel Bad because NBC has been ordering additional episodes of successful shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The move is not being branded as a cancellation, but many are seeing it as such. The network is saying that the move was made to make room for the recently acquired Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 2 of A.P. Bio and fellow new sitcom Abby’s.

“[I Feel Bad] was always intended as a 13-episode season because a pair of upcoming comedies still need to be scheduled (Abby’s, A.P. Bio) and will conclude in December,” the network told EW. “A decision on [I Feel Bad’s] future will be determined at a later date.”

However, it appears that the minds behind the series were hoping for more than a 13-episode freshman run. Star Sarayu Blue, who plays leading mom Emet Kamala-Sweetzer, implied that they were disappointed that no more episodes were ordered. However, she remains hopeful for a second season.

Thank you so much!! We’re so glad you’ve been watching and enjoying! We may not have gotten more eps, but there’s still more six more episodes coming!! Hope you enjoy!! And fingers crossed for a Season 2!! 🤞🏾😍#IFeelBad //t.co/ClVU3836AM — Sarayu Blue (@sarayublue) November 9, 2018

“Thank you so much!! We’re so glad you’ve been watching and enjoying!” Blue told a fan disappointed about the news. “We may not have gotten more eps, but there’s still more six more episodes coming!! Hope you enjoy!! And fingers crossed for a season 2!!”

While there may have been some disappointment, Blue also implied the team behind I Feel Bad knew that the additional episodes were not likely to be ordered.

“We didn’t get more episodes ordered for season 1, but we expected that,” Blue said. “Thanks for watching! I can’t wait for you to see next week’s episode. It’s my favorite. And hopefully we’ll be back next fall for season 2!”

Despite Blue’s enthusiasm, the show has struggled in its time slot, becoming the lowest rated sitcom in NBC‘s Thursday night block. The most recent episode had only 2.3 million viewers and scored a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers paired with NBC’s decision are placing the show in the likely position of being canceled.

I Feel Bad air Thursdays at 9:30 ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Evans Vestal Ward