New ‘Mayans MC’ Photo of Emilio Rivera Revealed by ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter

Kurt Sutter is sharing another behind-the-scenes photo from his new upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans MC. In a photo shared Friday, star Emilio Rivera sits on a worn-out couch on what appears to be a porch with a cigar to his mouth, looking into the distance.

“El padrino between takes,” Sutter wrote in the caption, tagging Rivera and adding the hashtag #mayansmc.

The photo is just one of many sneak peeks that has been shared online by Sutter and by the show’s official Twitter account leading up to the series premiere later this fall.

Earlier this month, a brand new Mayans MC teaser debuted, giving fans their best look yet into Rivera’s character Marcus Alvarez, the president of the Mayans Motorcycle Club — a role he’s reprising from his Sons of Anarchy days. In the teaser, the Mayan crew can be seen revving their motorcycle engines and hauling off on top of a long wall, with Alvarez leading the way.

Ride above the law. Mayans M.C. takes control this Fall on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/d7fO9iwN1K — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) June 11, 2018

Last week, Sutter told promised that the almost all-new cast will bring a unique energy to the screen.

“The thing I love about this cast is that they have more jail time than screen time,” Sutter told the audience at his Mayans MC panel at the ATX Television Festival, according to a report by Deadline.

Sutter vouched for the authenticity of the show, speaking at length about its own gritty realism that sets it apart from Sons of Anarchy.

“It’s a different f—ing energy on set — the level of gratitude is great,” he said. “When [co-creator Elgin James] walked in, I wasn’t the smartest guy in the room anymore.”

Sutter reportedly sought out James to legitimize the Latino point of view on the show.

“I knew a white a guy from jersey shouldn’t be writing about the Latino culture,” Sutter said, adding that he brought James in because he was “real and that was not a white guy,” and claiming that he “ethnically represents everyone in the audience.”

Mayans MC begins three years after the death of Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy and features Rivera as the only lead character in the new show who appeared on the original FX cult favorite series.

So far, the show stars Rivera, who is reprising his SOA role, J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby and Danny Pino. Sutter has not confirmed or denied possible cameos from Sons of Anarchy characters who survived that series.

“We want to acknowledge where we came from, and those fans, and balance that with a show that’s original and different and doesn’t feel like the Latino version of Sons of Anarchy,” Sutter explained, according to TV Guide.

FX has not yet set a premiere date, but Mayans MC is expected to start this fall. Watch the video above to learn even more about the new series.