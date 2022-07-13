New 'House of the Dragon' Images Take 'Game of Thrones' Fans Back to Westeros

There are just over six weeks to go until House of the Dragon premieres on HBO, a whole host of new teaser images just dropped. Entertainment Weekly has published new images from behind the scenes, including character portraits, episodic stills and never-before-seen set features. Scroll on for a tour of the new Westeros.

House of the Dragon takes many of the fan-favorite elements of Game of Thrones and turns up the heat – medieval pageantry, larger-than-life characters, epic sword fights and, of course, dragons. We get a pretty good spread of all those things in the new batch of set photos – except, sadly, for the dragons. Still, there's plenty here to show new fans or old what is coming and why this series will be essential viewing for all fantasy lovers. It shows that many of the aspects of life in Westeros that were dropped or underplayed in Game of Thrones will be front and center here.

House of the Dragon will start about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, at a time when House Targaryen was arguably at the height of its power. It is the story of how these dragon-riders came into conflict with one another and took much of the realm down with them. It is based on a portion of George R.R. Martin's fictional history book Fire & Blood, but since that show has a unique format, the show will still have plenty of new plot points to uncover.

House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday, Aug. 21 on HBO. Scroll on for some views of Westeros to hold us over until then.