New 'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff in the Works

There's yet another Grey's Anatomy spinoff in the works. Deadline reported that Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of the franchise, is in the midst of working on what this spinoff will be. If this spinoff does make it to series, it would be the third Grey's Anatomy spinoff behind Private Practice and Station 19.

The publication reported that this spinoff is a priority for ABC Signature, which was created by Shonda Rhimes. There have been no details released about this spinoff, as those behind the franchise are still working out ideas for what the newest series in the Grey's Anatomy family will entail. Jonnie Davis, ABC Signature President, released a statement to Deadline in which they expressed excitement over Vernoff and Rhimes' latest outing in the franchise.

"Krista and the team are really digging deep and finding out what that looks like. We’re noodling ideas left and right and I can’t wait to, when we land on what that is to introduce the next phase of Grey’s Anatomy,” Davis said. “We will find the next version that will take it to the next 18 years. We’re working on for right now, and there’s no better brains to figure it out than Krista and Shonda.” Davis continued to say that they wouldn't be producing just any spinoff, but it has to be the right idea for the future of the franchise. The ABC Signature President added that “it’s important that not just for commerce, it has to be the right idea that meets the moment."

The latest report about a Grey's Anatomy spinoff comes about a week after Craig Erwich, the President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, broached the same subject. At the time, Erwich told Deadline about another possible iteration of Grey's Anatomy, “We are always open to any iteration that will serve the show and the fans." Of course, this news also comes on the heels of Grey's Anatomy's Season 18 renewal.

In addition to Grey's Anatomy coming back for Season 18, its spinoff series, Station 19, will come back for Season 5. Erwich also released a statement about those renewals in which he shared his confidence in Vernoff's vision for the longstanding franchise. He said, in part, "We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season."