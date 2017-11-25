‘New Girl’ Star Jake Johnson Reveals How Close the Show Was to Being Cancelled

We have Jake Johnson to thank for a seventh and final season of New Girl. The actor, who plays Nick on the Fox sitcom, said the show was close to being cancelled before he stepped in and personally urged the network heads to renew it.

“I was one of [cast members] that wrote them and asked for more,” Johnson told TVLine about his appeal to Fox co-chairmen Dana Walden and Gary Newman. “I said, ‘I don’t think you gave us enough time to finish the show the right way. And I would really appreciate — and I think the fans would appreciate — a final goodbye to these characters.’”

Johnson said he reminded Walden and Newman about how passionate New Girl‘s fanbase is and how rare that is.

“I’ve done a lot of projects — and some of the projects have fans and some don’t,” he told TVLine. “And to be on a television show that actually has a group of people who care [is special].”

Back in May, Walden and Newman agreed to renew New Girl. Johnson tweeted that the seventh season will run just eight episodes.

#NewGirl has been picked up for 8 final episodes! Very excited to be able to finish what we started. Also Happy Mother’s Day, ladies. — jake johnson (@MrJakeJohnson) May 14, 2017

The new season, which will start in the spring, will also jump ahead four years after the season six finale. When we last saw Nick and Jess (Zooey Deschanel), they were kissing in an elevator after realizing they were meant for each other.

“I think it’s cool to do a time jump,” Johnson told TVLine. “I think we we were running in circles a little bit, so I think jumping forward [is smart]. Everyone is a little further along [with their lives].”

Not too much is known about the new season other than the time jump, but Dermot Mulroney will be back. Mulroney played Russell “The Fancyman” Shiller, who Jess dated in season one. He hasn’t been seen on the show since season two.

