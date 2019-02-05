‘New Amsterdam’ Season 2: NBC Renews Ryan Eggold’s Medical Drama

NBC has officially renewed New Amsterdam for a second season, bringing even more medical drama back in the fall.

NBC announced the renewal for New Amsterdam on Tuesday, giving fans something to celebrate on another week without a new episode. The medical drama has been a steady performer in its first season, with high ratings for today’s TV landscape and a dedicated audience. NBC Entertainment’s Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, issued a statement on the renewal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been so excited to see how much audiences have embraced Dr. Max Goodwin and all the characters that make New Amsterdam such an incredibly compelling medical series,” they said. “Congratulations to David Schulner, Peter Horton, our writers and an amazing cast and crew who have brought these stories to life.”

Schulner created New Amsterdam, while Horton serves as an executive producer. The show stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine as the doctors and staff of the New Amsterdam Hospital, one of the oldest operating hospitals in the United States. The show is based on a memoir called Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, written by Dr. Eric Manheimer.

The adaptation is doing exceedingly well, as the Nielsen ratings for the show reveal. New Amsterdam has an average rating of 2.5 in adults ages 18-49 so far this season. It is the second highest-rated scripted series of the season in the key demographic, behind NBC’s other freshman drama Manifest.

New Amsterdam also does particularly well with time-shifted audience. It proves that network TV needs to account for DVR and streaming views, as it is the most-watched show in Tuesday’s 10 p.m. time slot when accounting for “live + same day” results. It does even better as the week goes on, picking up viewers in the L+7 ratings, with 5.3 million more viewers. This is the fourth biggest lift in time-shifted cable ratings.

The cast, crew and fans of New Amsterdam celebrated the renewal on Twitter this week. The show’s official account retweeted many fans rejoicing in another season for Dr. Max Goowdin and friends.

“We’re not done making changes around here!” the show’s official account wrote.

“BIG UP TO THE ENTIRE #DAMFAM ON THE SEASON 2 PICK-UP!!” added Sendhil Ramamurthy, who plays Dr. Panthaki on the show.



New Amsterdam returns with new episodes on Feb. 12. The show airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.