Netflix’s ‘You’ Without the Voiceover Is Deeply Creepy

Netflix has released a video of You without the voiceover from Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg, and it is deeply creepy.

As the clip plays, we see how ,any of the scenes play out without Joe’s mental commentary, and — as the streaming service sarcastically points out — there is a quite a lot of dead air and awkward silence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video goes on to point out that, based on how the interactions between Joe and Becks appear to have gone without hearing what Joe was thinking — Peach may have been right when she said that “Beck rarely knows what’s best for her.”

.@YouNetflix is kinda awkward when you remove Joe’s voiceover pic.twitter.com/QNPstTFAaw — Netflix US (@netflix) February 4, 2019

In other You news, producers have announced that Victoria Pedretti — who played the adult version of Eleanor “Nell” Crain in Netlfix’s The Haunting of Hill House — will be the new female lead in the romantic thriller’s second season.

Her character is Love Quinn, a woman described as “an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store.”

Additionally, Quinn “is uninterested in the world of social media, branding and self-promotion, focused instead on leading an interesting life. She is also tending to a deep grief, and when she meets Joe Goldberg, she senses a shared knowledge of profound, life-changing loss.”

Opening up to Entertainment Weekly about the choice to cast Pedretti, You showrunner Sera Gamble explained that her performance in Hill House was the biggest reason why she was chosen.

“It is very f—ing cool that Victoria is playing this role,” she gushed. “I binged Hill House, and she was incredible. And then a couple of days later, [You executive producer] Greg [Berlanti] sent an email asking, ‘Have you seen Hill House? Have you seen Victoria Pedretti, wouldn’t she make a perfect Love?’ Leave it to Greg to put that together.”

Gamble later went on to describe Love Quinn by saying that “like her name” she is “very warm and there is a carefree aspect to her spirit that really comes from the fact that she has constructed a life for herself that’s about being in the moment and doing what she loves every day.”

“In that way, she’s very very different than the woman that you got to know in season one, Beck, who was ambitious and driven as a writer and also as a young person in a social circle that had a certain kind of status,” Gamble continued. “Beck had been quite aware of her social media presence, and Love is extremely disinterested in all of that.”

Season 1 of You is now streaming on Netflix.