‘The Crown’ Reveals First Look at Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

When The Crown returns on Netflix the cast will be dramatically different, and now fans have their first look at Tobias Menzies as the new Prince Philip.

Menzies is taking over the role from Matt Smith, who played the Duke of Edinburgh during the first two seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Seasons three and four of the series will feature an entirely revamped cast, as they pick up later in the lived of the British Royal family.

Menzies has been acting since the late ’90s, with his first high-profile film role being as M’s assistant — Villiers — in the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale.

Around the same time he starred in the HBO series Rome as Marcus Junius Brutus, one of the key figures involved with the assassination of Julius Caesar.

More recently, Menzies has turned up in shows such as Game of Thrones and Outlander, and films like Underworld: Blood Wars.

In addition to Menzies, season three of The Crown will also feature Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II), Ben Daniels (Lord Snowdon), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Erin Doherty (Princess Anne), Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), and Marion Bailey (Queen Mother).

Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/7GID5ZCNix — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 5, 2018

Exiting Crown star Claire Foy spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her time on the show, saying that she final scene as Queen Elizabeth II was “surreal.”

“It’s very difficult to prepare yourself for that moment,” she added. “Ultimately what you end up feeling is just sort of confused and that you need to go home and have a lie-down, really.”

She also shared what she will miss most about being on the show, and it’s not the costumes.

“So much of this job was about the people making it, so that is what I will miss. I will miss the people,” Foy said. “I will miss all of the creative people who will go on creating this program, I will miss the actors, and I will just feel forever grateful and privileged that I got to play this part and be a part of this show. I really will. I will always be incredibly grateful for it.”

Foy also said that she thinks Colman is “the perfect choice” to play Queen Elizabeth in the final two seasons.

Season 2 of The Crown recently garnered 13 Emmy award nominations including for Best Drama, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Guest Actor, writing, directing, Production Design, Casting, Cinematography, Period Costumes, Hairstyling, and Visual Effects.

At this time, Netflix has not announced a premiere date for season three of The Crown, but it is expected to debut during the first part of 2019.