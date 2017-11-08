The Secret To Netflix’s Success Revealed

Netflix is an incredible success, there's no denying that. However, many are still left wondering what it is that made the company such an enormous brand.

Well, according to new insights from CNBC, the secret behind the success lies right in front of our eyes. It's all in the social media.

Analyst John Janedis states that the Netflix is much more conducive to producing "viral" content, giving it a major advantage over more traditional networks. In short, the type of content that Netflix produces generates much higher buzz on social media.

Orange Is The New Black Star Teases Season 6 Changes

Janedis goes on to explain that the growth in Netflix subscribers is tied to periods of time when popular original shows are being released.

"Management has tied the outperformance of original programming to periods of higher [subscriber] growth, which continues to be the biggest driver for the stock on a quarterly basis," Janedis wrote. "If NFLX's platform is more conducive to producing 'viral' content, this could be a sustainable advantage over traditional media platforms as well as other digital platforms with less scale."