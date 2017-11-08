The Secret To Netflix’s Success Revealed
Netflix is an incredible success, there's no denying that. However, many are still left wondering what it is that made the company such an enormous brand.
Well, according to new insights from CNBC, the secret behind the success lies right in front of our eyes. It's all in the social media.
Analyst John Janedis states that the Netflix is much more conducive to producing "viral" content, giving it a major advantage over more traditional networks. In short, the type of content that Netflix produces generates much higher buzz on social media.
Janedis goes on to explain that the growth in Netflix subscribers is tied to periods of time when popular original shows are being released.
"Management has tied the outperformance of original programming to periods of higher [subscriber] growth, which continues to be the biggest driver for the stock on a quarterly basis," Janedis wrote. "If NFLX's platform is more conducive to producing 'viral' content, this could be a sustainable advantage over traditional media platforms as well as other digital platforms with less scale."
Social Media Affects Every Series
Since Netflix releases entire seasons at once, rather than on a weekly basis, the buzz around a show has to be high, and it needs to last over a longer period of time.
While this method can be difficult, it gives Netflix originals the opportunity to go viral, as an entire season's worth of viewers are watching the show at the same time.
This is exactly the reason why shows like 13 Reasons Why and Narcos have been so successful. According to Janedis, these shows "resulted in a surge of social media activity that was sustained for several weeks after the shows premiered."
As we learned earlier, the more social buzz a series gets upon being released, the more subscribers Netflix gains. People who don't use the service will sign up when they see their Twitter feeds filled with info about a new show they aren't able to watch.
Alternatively, this method is used to determine which shows are ultimately cancelled. Both The Get Down and Sense8 were recently axed, and they both had steep declines in social media activity after their seasons were released.
If you're wondering which shows to watch on Netflix, or which ones won't last too long, just head over to your favorite social media site and see what's trending.
