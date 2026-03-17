Netflix Star Is ‘Worried’ About His Future on Hit Show Following Co-Star’s Shocking Exit

Virgin River star Ben Hollingsworth is admittedly “a little worried” for his character Brady following the news that two of the longtime residents of the Netflix show’s titular town will not be returning for Season 8.

News broke last week that Marco Grazzini, who played Mike, and Lauren Hammersley, who played Charmaine, would be exiting Virgin River following the romantic drama’s most recent season.

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WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Ben Hollingsworth attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Hollingsworth told Entertainment Weekly that the casting development “makes [him] a little worried” for Brady’s fate, which hangs in the balance at the end of Season 7. “You never know,” he added. “There are a lot of cast members and storylines on the show. Part of what makes any show good is the unexpected!”

The actor also told the outlet that while it “stings a bit” to say goodbye to his longtime co-stars Grazzini and Hammersley, who have appeared on Virgin River since Seasons 2 and 1, respectively, he knows that Grazzini is “off to do great things after this.”

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela and Sara Canning as Victoria in Virgin River Season 7. (photo Credit Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

“We found out about a month ago, when [showrunner] Patrick Sean Smith reached out to the cast members. He didn’t want us to find out via an article, and I reached out to Marco immediately and offered my condolences,” Hollingsworth recalled. “But also, I let him know how much the show won’t be the same without him, and how much he meant to all of us.”

“He’s a talented actor with a lot to offer, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s leading his own series next year at this time,” the actor continued. “What people might not realize about Marco is he’s such a sweetheart and a fantastic guy. We’re all going to miss him. He adds this specific flavor and texture to our set that will be sorely missed.”

Virgin River Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.

