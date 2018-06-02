Netflix Snafu Turns Royal Wedding Photo Into Raunchy Illusion

Netflix’s menu display wound up backfiring for one user on Friday, as two otherwise harmless title cards wound up making a new, hilarious picture.

The user posted the photo to the Subreddit /r/CasualUK of their menu on Wednesday, showing a documentary titled The Royals about Kate Middleton and Prince William. Just below that titled card was another image for a separate documentary titled Escorts.

Put the two images together and you get what the Reddit user called “the risque side of Netflix.”

The movies and shows on Netflix are arranged by genre and displayed in horizontal rows stacked on top of each other. In this case, a programme called The Royals, which is about the British monarchy, sat on top of Escorts, a series about high-class sex workers. 😄 pic.twitter.com/j4D1cUCMwv — JaeSwift💎 (@JaeSwift) June 1, 2018

Given that the titles are usually randomized on the menu, this likely wasn’t intentional on Netflix‘s part.

The streaming service has been in the news numerous times over the past week. Following the cancellation of Roseanne after its star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about a former Barack Obama adviser, the service’s main account advertised One Day at a Time as a potential replacement for the Roseanne fans.

“Reminder: [One Day at a Time] is a sitcom about a tight-knit, working class family that tackles extremely topical social issues in a smart and innovative way. Ya know, if you’re suddenly looking for a show like that…,” the account wrote.

Some fans didn’t care for the joke, instead reaching out to Netflix in an attempt to pick up the show and keep it alive for more seasons.

Netflix also made two announcement’s this week, first that its original series The Rain would be back for a Season 2 and that the second half of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s final season will arrive in January.

“Netflix has been very generous with the marketing for us and I think they want to be able to launch it properly and, with everything they have going right now, it’s just our feeling that it will take them a little while to find the space and time to do that,” co-showrunner Robert Carlock said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “So that will be a good thing, I think, for us.”

Netflix also reached a major milestone on May 25, as the company toppled Walt Disney Co. to become the world’s most-valuable entertainment company according to The New York Post.