Netflix Makes Decision About ‘House of Cards’ Star Kevin Spacey

The fallout from Kevin Spacey‘s sexual harassment claims continues with Netflix now making its decision about the 58-year-old actor and star of their award-winning drama, House of Cards very clear.

In an statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, Netflix announced they are officially cutting ties with Spacey and that the star and executive producer of House Of Cards will no longer be involved in the series.

Additionally, THR reports that the streaming service will no longer move forward with the Gore Vidal biopic Spacey was set to star in.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show,” the streamer said in a statement. “We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

Earlier this week, employees from the Netflix series alleged Spacey actor made the set a “toxic” environment, with one accusing him of sexual assault.

CNN reports that the former production assistant, whose account was never previously been disclosed, alleges Spacey sexually assaulted him during one of the show’s early seasons.

The assistant told the news agency that Spacey sexually assaulted him one afternoon when he were assigned to drive to an offsite location to pick up the actor and bring him to set. It was then that Spacey, who was driving, placed his hands on the assistant, telling CNN it was nonconsensual.

“I was in a state of shock,” he said. “He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there.”

After arriving on set, the assistant says he helped Spacey’s belongings to the trailer on set and while they were in the trailer, the actor had cornered him, blocking his exit and making inappropriate contact.

