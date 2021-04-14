Netflix Series 'Never Have I Ever' Shares First Look at Season 2 With Common

The Vishwakumar family is back for another installment, but this time with a new cast member. Rapper Common joins the series as a recurring guest star where he'll be playing Dr. Chris Jackson, a potential love interest for Devi's mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan). His character is "a suave and debonair" dermatologist that works in the same building as Nalini. "His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone -- except Nalini," according to Entertainment Tonight. Netflix released photos of the new season ahead of its July 2021 premiere.

The newest installment promises to follow Devi (played by star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she continues to face the regular stresses of high school and ongoing family issues at home, as well as figuring out her new love triangle. Season 1's debut season saw Devi embark on a teenage journey of romantic awakening that ended with two boys professing their love for her: Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) or Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

Showrunner Lang Fisher spoke to ET about how the Never Have I Ever team set up this relationship for viewers to see the bright side in both boys. "My absolute goal was once we settled on the love triangle I wanted it to really be 50/50. If you watch most love triangles in movies there is always a favorite, like the writers are pushing you towards that person, and you can't help but [like that person]," Fisher said. "My dream was that we could sell those relationships so well that people would be confused with who they were rooting for, because I don't know who she should end up with at the end. Truly, I don't. I am not on either team. I want to let the story organically unfold. But I did purposefully want to make either side plausible, you know what I mean?"