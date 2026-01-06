Netflix Renews Hit Series for Season 6

Emily in Paris is saying “bonjour” to another season!

Netflix announced Monday that the hit Lily Collins-led series had been renewed for a sixth season, less than a month after Season 5 dropped on the streamer.

The announcement came alongside a video of Collins blowing out a candle shaped like the number six that had been placed in a croissant. “Home sweet home,” the caption read. “EMILY IN PARIS is returning for Season 6.”

Fans were quick to celebrate in the comment section, with one Instagram user writing, “Yesss! This is what I needed to hear today!” and another adding, “After that cliffhanger DUH! This makes me very happy!”

Season 5 of Emily in Paris ended with Collins’ Emily deciding between staying in Rome with her Italian boyfriend or returning to her life in Paris to reunite with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Mindy (Ashley Park) was also left with a bit of a cliffhanger after accepting Nicolas de Léon’s (Paul Forman) proposal, despite her chemistry with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). In the finale’s last moments, Alfie confronts Mindy before noticing her engagement ring and wishing her luck. Mindy then looks at Emily and asks her, “What am I doing?” before the episode ends.

While there haven’t been any details of Season 6 that have been released just yet, series creator Darren Star previously told Entertainment Tonight in August 2024 that he’d love for the show to continue “as long as they’ll have us, and as long as our audience is with us.”

He added, “I think the world just keeps broadening and becoming deeper as every season continues.”

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily In Paris. (Cr. Caroline Dubois/Netflix © 2025)

Created, executive produced and written by Star, Emily in Paris Season 5 also starred Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Thalia Besson, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque, among others.

Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss and Joe Murphy are executive producers, and the series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.

Emily in Paris Season 5 is streaming now on Netflix.