Netflix Renews ‘Grace and Frankie’ for Season 6

It has been announced that Netflix has renewed Grace and Frankie, the hit comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, for Season 6.

The news was shared on Tuesday by th streaming service’s Twitter account “See What’s Next,” which noted that the renewal comes ahead of the series’ fifth season premiere.

Fans won’t have to wait long for that, luckily, as Season 5 of Grace and Frankie debuts on Friday, Jan. 18.

#GraceAndFrankie has been renewed for a sixth season! Season 5 premieres Friday

In addition to Fonda and Tomlin, the series also co-stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, and Baron Vaughn.

Grace and Frankie has been one of Netflix‘s most consistently successful comedies, with Fonda and Tomlin both regularly being nominated against one another for Best Actress in a Comedy trophies at numerous awards shows.

To date, the only win has gone to Fonda, who picked up a 2015 OFTA Award in the aforementioned category.

The legendary actresses were also nominated against one another for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017, and they spoke about what it was like to find out the news.

“I hadn’t even heard about nominations because I go in at 5 a.m. to get fitted for my wig,” Tomlin recalled. “Jane [Fonda] and I have a makeup trailer that shares a door, and she comes in and opens the door and says ‘Hey! We both got nominated.’”

“It is difficult when there are two title characters and one gets nominated, one doesn’t. Everyone was going, ‘Oh, poor Jane,’ but that is not how I felt,” Fonda added. “Both Lily and I feel strongly that we really want to do and love doing this show because we know it is not often that older women are given a platform to be multidimensional and funny and sad and weird.”

“We are hoping that we both skunk Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] out by a hair and we win by a tie,” Tomlin then jokingly interjected. Ironically, Louis-Dreyfus did end up taking home that award.

At the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards only Tomlin was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, but lost to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan, who also recently took home a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Currently, Tomlin and Fonda are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series awards at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27 8 p.m. ET, an broadcast live by TNT and TBS.