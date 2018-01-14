Petition Demands Netflix Remove Controversial Hunting Documentary

A new petition on Change.org has been gaining steam over the past few days, as over 50,000 people have signed up to demand Netflix remove the hunting documentary, The Women Who Kill Lions for its library.

“Netflix is airing The Women Who Kill,” the petition reads. “By airing this programme they are sending out a message to the audience that it is okay to murder animals. Murdering animals is not a sport but murder and this needs to stop. Netflix please remove this content from Netflix. The Women Who Kill.”

“These people think it is okay to murder animals but its murderous and delusional. They get away with it because animals are an oppressed species and hunters and poachers etc are driving animals to extinction specially the endangered animals. This is not about conservation and never has been as these sports are the con in conservation. It is thoroughly an ugly hobby that should not be allowed in this era and future era.”

The 2016 documentary follows the lives of big game hunters Rebecca Francis and Jacine Jadresko as they compete in the sport despite public backlash from people around them and celebrities.

“There is no dignity in murdering animals and this is being done on a massive scale,” the petition states. “We need to send out a message to the current audience and future generation not to participate in this blood sport. IT MUST END. It is not about good or bad ratings its distasteful killing our beautiful animals.”

The petition has a set goal of 75,000 signatures. As of Sunday afternoon it has already broken 52,000. Along with a digital signature, the petition asks for protesters to reach out to Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings, posting his email and Twitter handle.

The documentary, directed by Neil Rawles, remains in Netflix’s digital library as of Sunday afternoon.

Photo credit: Twitter / @thepooluk