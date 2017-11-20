Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Rev. Run of Run DMC

Netflix is adding to its comedy roster with a comedy starring Rev. Run of Run-DMC. The project still doesn’t have a title.

The streaming giant put in the order for the multi-camera series on Friday, Variety reported. It will star Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons and his wife, Justine, playing characters loosely inspired by their real lives.

Simmons will star as a legendary rapper who decided to end his career. But then his wife decides to follow her own dreams, so he can’t leave the music industry yet.

According to Variety, ABC was first interested in the show and put in a put pilot order. Although executives liked what they saw, they decided to skip it. ABC Studios and Amblin TV sought a new home for the series, and Netflix stepped up.

The series was created by Jeremy Bronson, who also created The Mayor. He also wrote the pilot script, but Andrew Reich will be the showrunner. Simmons and Michael Lehman of Simmons Lehman Productions are executive producers.

The 53-year-old Simmons first performed with Run-DMC as DJ Run before he became an ordained minister. In recent years, he’s found fame as a reality TV star with Rev Runs The World, Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers, Rev Run’s Renovations and Run’s House.