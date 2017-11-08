Halloween Episodes and Specials Available on Netflix for October

Netflix makes viewing horror movies to get in the mood for Halloween pretty simple, as you can quickly and easily browse the “Horror” category to find a film full of frights. For those who need something more than a scary movie that you can watch any time of year, Netflix has a range of TV programs with Halloween-themed episodes that might help get you in the spirit.

One advantage with the rise of quality television debuting over the last few years, from Game of Thrones to Breaking Bad to House of Cards, is seeing superior production value and compelling narratives that offer more fulfilling entertainment. One drawback, however, is that these shows operate outside of the traditional seasonal airing schedules that networks utilize, with these shows ignoring real-world timelines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Network sitcoms often have to crank out upwards of 20 episodes each season, resulting in the series often incorporating national holidays into their narratives to inspire the events of an episode. Luckily, plenty of those series make their way to Netflix to enjoy all year round.

Reddit user BixmanJ compiled a list of virtually every Halloween-themed episode or special for you to check out to get you in the haunting mood!

Leaving October 1

30 Rock:

“Stone Mountain” Season 4, Ep. 3

The Bernie Mac Show:

“Night of Terror” Season 5, Ep. 6

Malcolm in the Middle:

“Halloween Approximately” Season 2, Ep. 2

“Halloween” Sn 7, Ep 4

My Name is Earl:

“Little Bad Voodoo Brother” Season 4, Ep. 8

One Tree Hill:

“An Attempt to Tip the Scales” Season 3, Ep. 4

“Not Afraid” Season 8, Ep 6

Leaving Throughout October

Leaving October 19:

The Cleveland Show:

“It’s the Great Pancake, Cleveland Brown” Season 2, Ep. 4

“Nightmare on Grace Street” Season 3, Ep. 3

“Escape from Goochland” Season 4, Ep. 1

Leaving October 21:

Bones:

“The Resurrection in the Remains” Season 11, Ep. 5

Leaving October 27:

Louie:

“Halloween; Ellie” Season 2, Ep. 10

Leaving October 29:

Family Guy:

“Petergeist” Season 4, Ep. 26

“Halloween on Spooner Street” Season 9, Ep. 4

“Peternormal Activity ” Season 14, Ep. 4

Available All October (A-C)

13 Reasons Why:

“Tape 2, Side B” Season 1, Ep. 4

90210:

“Unmasked” Season 2, Ep. 7

About A Boy:

“About a Will-O-Ween” Season 2, Ep. 3

Agatha Christie’s Poirot:

“Hallowe’en Party” Season 12, Ep. 2

The Andy Griffith Show:

“The Haunted House” Season 4, Ep. 2

Animaniacs:

“Draculee, Draculaa / Phranken-Runt” Season 1, Ep. 29

“Scare Happy Slappy / Witch One / MacBeth” Season 1, Ep. 62

Baby Daddy:

“Strip or Treat” Season 4, Ep. 1

Blue Bloods:

“Nightmares” Season 3, Ep. 7

The Carrie Diaries:

“Fright Night” Season 1, Ep. 4

Charmed:

“All Halliwell’s Eve” Season 3, Ep. 4

Cheers:

“Fairy Tales Can Come True” Season 3, Ep. 4

“Bar Wars V: The Final Judgement” Season 10, Ep. 7

Clifford the Big Red Dog:

“Come Back, Mac/Boo” Season 1, Ep. 11

Comedy Bang! Bang!:

“Pee Wee Herman Wears a Halloween Costume” Season 2, Ep. 12

“Wayne Coyne Wears a Halloween Costume” Season 3, Ep. 13

“Robert Kirkman Wears a Tan Blazer and Red Suit Pants” Season 4, Ep. 34

“Gillian Jacobs Wears a Gray Checkered Suit and a Red Bow Tie” Season 5, Ep. 12



Criminal Minds:

“About Face” Season 3, Ep. 6

“Devil’s Night” Season 6, Ep. 6

“The Good Earth” Season 8, Ep. 5

“In the Blood” Season 9, Ep. 6

“Boxed In” Season 10, Ep. 5

CSI Miami:

“Hell Night” Season 3, Ep. 6

“Curse Of The Coffin” Season 5, Ep. 6

Available All October (D-G)

Dexter:

“Let’s Give the Boy a Hand” Season 1, Ep. 4

The Dick Van Dyke Show:

“The Ghost of A. Chantz” Season 4, Ep. 2

Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23:

“Love and Monsters” Season 2, Ep. 2

F is for Family:

“‘F’ Is for Halloween” Season 1, Ep. 4

Fuller House:

“Curse of Tanner Manor” Season 2, Ep. 4

Frasier:

“Halloween” Season 5, Ep. 3

“Room Full of Heroes” Season 9, Ep. 6

“Tales from the Crypt” Season 10, Ep. 5

Freaks and Geeks:

“Tricks and Treats” Season 1, Ep. 3

Friends:

“The One with the Halloween Party” Season 8, Ep. 6

Gilmore Girls:

“Twenty-One Is the Loneliest Number ” Season 6, Ep. 7

Girl Meets World:

“Girl Meets World of Terror” Season 1, Ep. 11

“Girl Meets World of Terror 2” Season 2, Ep. 18

“Girl Meets World of Terror 3” Season 3, Ep. 17

Glee:

“The Rocky Horror Glee Show” Season 2, Ep. 5

Goosebumps:

“Attack of the Jack-O’-Lanterns” Season 2, Ep. 15



“The Haunted Mask” Season 5, Eps. 1-2

“The Haunted Mask II” Season 5, Eps. 7-8

Gossip Girl:

“The Handmaiden’s Tale” Season 1, Ep. 6

“How to Succeed in Bassness” Season 3, Ep. 7

Grey’s Anatomy:

“Haunt You Every Day” Season 4, Ep. 5

“Thriller” Sn 10, Ep 7

Available All October (H-L)

Hart of Dixie:

“Walkin’ After Midnight” Season 2, Ep. 5

“Help Me Make It Through the Night” Sn 3, Ep 4

Hawaii Five-0:

“Ka Iwi Kapu (Sacred Bones)” Season 2, Ep. 7

“Mohai (Offering)” Season 3, Ep. 5

“Kupouli ‘la (Broken)” Season 4, Ep. 6

“Ho’oma’ike (Unmasked)” Season 5, Ep. 6

“Na Pilikua Nui (Monsters)” Season 6, Ep. 6

“Ka hale ho’okauweli (House of Horrors)” Season 7, Ep. 6

Heartland:

“The Haunting of Hanley Barn” Season 3, Ep. 4

Highway to Heaven:

“I Was a Middle-Aged Werewolf” Season 4, Ep. 8

How I Met Your Mother:

“Slutty Pumpkin” Season 1, Ep. 6

“Canning Randy” Season 6, Ep. 7

“The Slutty Pumpkin Returns” Season 7, Ep. 8

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

“Who Got Dee Pregnant?” Sn 6, Ep 7

“The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre” Season 8, Ep. 3

Johnny Test:

“The Johnny Who Saved Halloween” Season 6, Ep. 12

Last Man Standing:

“Last Halloween Standing” Season 1, Ep. 4

“Haunted House” Season 3, Ep. 5

“School Merger” Season 4, Ep. 5

“Halloween” Season 5, Ep. 6

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit:

“Glasgowman’s Wrath” Season 16, Ep. 6

Liv and Maddie:

“Kang-A-Rooney” Season 1, Ep. 5

“Helgaween-A-Rooney” Season 2, Ep. 3

“Haunt-A-Rooney” Season 3, Ep. 4

“Scare-A-Rooney” Season 4, Ep. 3

Available All October (M-P)

The Magic School Bus:

“In the Haunted House” Season 1, Ep. 8

“Going Batty” Season 2, Ep. 9

Midsomer Murders:

“The Magician’s Nephew” Season 11, Ep. 5

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic:

“Luna Eclipsed” Season 2, Ep. 4

“Scare Master” Season 5, Ep. 15

NCIS:

“Witch Hunt” Season 4, Ep. 6

“Murder 2.0” Season 6, Ep. 6

“Oil and Water” Season 11, Ep. 6

New Girl:

“Halloween” Season 2, Ep. 6

“Keaton” Season 3, Ep. 6

The Office:

“Halloween” Season 2, Ep. 5

“Employee Transfer” Season 5, Ep. 6

“Costume Contest” Season 7, Ep. 6

Once Upon a Time:

“The Doctor” Season 2, Ep. 5

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures:

“A Berry Scary Night” Season 1, Ep. 21

“The Shadow of the Were-Pac” Season 2, Ep. 12

Parks and Recreation:

“Greg Pikitis” Season 2, Ep. 7

“Meet ‘n’ Greet” Season 4, Ep. 5

“Halloween Surprise” Season 5, Ep. 5

“Recall Vote” Season 6, Ep. 7

Party of Five:

“Personal Demons” Season 3, Ep. 7

“A Mid-Semester’s Night Dream” Season 5, Ep. 4

“Wrestling Demons” Season 6, Ep. 4

Phineas and Ferb:

“One Good Scare Ought to Do It!” Season 1, Ep. 9

“The Monster of Phineas-n-Ferbenstein!” Season 1, Ep. 22



“That’s the Spirit/The Curse of Candace” Season 3, Ep. 12

“Terrifying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror” Season 4, Ep. 13

“Druselsteinoween/Face Your Fear” Season 4, Ep. 15

“Night of the Living Pharmacists” Season 4, Eps. 28-29

Pretty Little Liars:

“The First Secret” Season 2, Ep. 13

“This Is a Dark Ride” Season 3, Ep. 13

“Grave New World” Season 4, Ep. 13

“We Love You to Death” Season 5, Ep. 13

Available All October (R-Z)

Raising Hope:

“Happy Halloween” Season 1, Ep. 5

“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Me What to Do” Season 3, Ep. 5

R. L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour:

“Pumpkinhead” Season 2, Ep. 5

Royal Pains:

“Dawn of the Med” Season 4, Ep. 4

Scream:

“The Dance” Season 1, Ep. 9

“Finale: Halloween / Halloween II” Season 2, Ep. 13

Star Trek (Original Series):

“Catspaw” Season 2, Ep. 7

The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!:

“Count Koopula” Season 1, Ep. 14

“Koopenstein” Season 1, Ep. 34

Supernatural:

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Sam Winchester” Season 4, Ep. 7

That ’70s Show:

“Halloween” Season 2, Ep. 5

“Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die” Season 3, Ep 4

Trailer Park Boys:

“Halloween 1977” Season 6, Ep. 5

The Twilight Zone:

“The Howling Man” Season 2, Ep. 5

The Vampire Diaries: