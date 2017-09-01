Hackers Threaten ABC

The hacker who followed through on his threat to post unaired episodes of Netflix‘s original series, Orange Is the New Black is now threatening ABC.

In a tweet Friday afternoon from the Twitter account, “The Dark Overlord,” the hacker or hacking group tweeted that the American Broadcasting Company, owned by the Disney-ABC Television Group, was in its cross hairs.

The hacker simply tweeted, “American Broadcasting Company may be up next, ladies and gentlemen.”

American Broadcasting Company may be up next, ladies and gentlemen. — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) June 2, 2017

While ABC has not yet responded to the potential hacking, the hacker claimed in April that he had episodes of series from ABC, CBS, IFC, FOX, National Geographic and a slew of others.

As previously reported, when Netflix refused to pay their ransom, The Dark Overload posted episodes of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black in April to an illegal file-sharing service. Deadline reports that the hacker is thought to have stolen episodes from a “Hollywood post-production facility last year.”