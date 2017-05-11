Netflix Releases First Teaser For Naomi Watts Thriller Series, ‘Gypsy’

Netflix is becoming one of the go-to sources for original television, and it looks like the latest series from the network is no exception. The streaming giant has just released the chilling first teaser for Gypsy, starring Naomi Watts.

Gypsy centers around a therapist named Jean Halloway (Watts), as she developed unhealthy relationships with many of her patients. Each of these images feature a different side of Halloway, showing that the series has the makings of a real psychological thrill-ride.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The teaser, which you can watch above, is titled ‘The Oath.’ On it’s own, the title isn’t too creepy, but hearing Halloway speak that oath will send chills down your spine.

“I will always provide a safe and trusting haven for my patients. I will remain objective in my relationships. I will not violate the physical boundaries of the patient. And will always do no harm.”

Up Next: American Gods Renewed For Season 2

This is supposed to be a promise, but something says there is danger ahead for the characters in this upcoming mystery series

This new project comes from Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, as well as Victoria Mahoney (Yelling to the Sky) and Coky Giedroyc (Harlots). Lisa Rubin wrote the series, and is staying on to serve as an executive producer. Naomi Watts, Sean Jablonski, and Liza Chasin are also serving as executive producers.

Gypsy is set to air 10 episodes on Netflix later this year, and you can catch all of the new images in the gallery below!

More: Dynasty Reboot Headed to CW

“Gypsy” follows Jean Halloway (Watts), a Manhattan-based therapist who develops intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives. The cast also includes Billy Crudup (“Spotlight”) as Jean’s husband Michael Halloway, Sophie Cookson (“Kingsman”) as Sydney, Lucy Boynton (“Murder on the Orient Express”) as Jean’s patient Allison, and Karl Glusman (“Nocturnal Animals”) and Jean’s patient Sam.