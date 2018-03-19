‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Should Watch These Shows on Netflix

Game of Thrones might be the greatest television show of the new millennium, but you can’t watch any of it on Netflix.

If you want to binge GoT you have to look elsewhere cause it’s not available on the streaming giant’s platform.

However, there are many other shows that are great substitutes for when you can’t binge Game of Thrones, or for when you have so many times that you just really want to check out something else before the next GoT binge.

All of these shows share story or cinematic elements that Game of Thrones embodies so flawlessly.

They all take place in more medieval or archaic time periods and many of them add fantasy elements that make them perfect for anyone obsessed with the dragon-themed world of Westeros.

We scoured the many channels of Netflix to bring you a list of these types of shows, and you’ll find it below.

The Last Kingdom

Starring: Alexander Dreymon, Tobias Santelmann, Emily Cox, Thomas W. Gabrielsson, Joseph Millson, Rune Temte, and Matthew Macfadyen.

The Last Kingdom is the perfect show for fans of Game of Thrones who have seen every episode multiple times and still crave more.

Not to say that it’s “comparable” to GoT in every way, but it is a decent supplement for in-between GoT binges.

The Last Kingdom takes place in the year is 872, “and many of the separate kingdoms of what we now know as England have fallen to the invading Danes, leaving the great kingdom of Wessex standing alone and defiant under the command of King Alfred. Against this turbulent backdrop lives our hero, Uhtred.”

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood

Starring: Sean Bean, Aaron Jakubenko, Ella Becroft, Edwin Wright, Genevieve Aitken, Jared Turner, John Bach, and Tai Berdinner-Blades

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood is a six-part Netflix original docuseries that is based on historical events.

It is narrated by Game of Thrones season one star Sean Bean and tells the story of Commodus, the Roman Emperor from 180 to 192.

With only a half-dozen 45 minute-ish episodes, this informational series is a quick binge for any Game of Thrones fan going through withdrawals.

Frontier

Starring: Jason Momoa, Alun Armstrong, Landon Liboiron, Zoe Boyle, Jessica Matten, Christian McKay, Evan Jonigkeit, and Shawn Doyle

Frontier is a perfect show for Game of Thrones fans because it stars GoT-alum Jason Momoa.

Momoa plays Declan Harp, an outlaw of part-Irish, part-native American heritage who is “campaigning to breach the Hudson’s Bay Company’s monopoly on the fur trade in Canada.”

It was recently announced that Netflix has officially renewed the series for a third season.

Reportedly, the new season will consist of six episodes, which is the same number of episodes that seasons one and two consisted of, and it will launch some time in 2018.

Medici: Masters of Florence

Starring: Richard Madden, Stuart Martin, Annabel Scholey, Guido Caprino, Alessandro Sperduti, Ken Bones, Lex Shrapnel, and Daniel Caltagirone

Game of Thrones fans will remember Richard Madden as oldest Stark child Robb, but in Medici: Masters of Florence he plays Cosimo de’ Medici, “the first member of the Medici political dynasty that served as de facto rulers of Florence during much of the Italian Renaissance.”

Interestingly, this series was renewed for a second season, presumably picking up further in the future, with Madden’s GoT-patriarch Sean Bean in a leading role.

The complete first season of Medici: Masters of Florence is now streaming on Netflix.

Spartacus

Starring: Andy Whitfield, Liam McIntyre, John Hannah, Lucy Lawless, Manu Bennett.

As you can probably guess, Spartacus “was inspired by the historical figure of Spartacus, a Thracian gladiator who from 73 to 71 BCE led a major slave uprising against the Roman Republic departing from Capua.”

The series launched in 2010 but after the first season ended the star, Andy Whitfield, was diagnosed with early-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

A prequel mini-series titled Spartacus: Gods of the Arena was shot in the mean time but after Whitfield passed away Spartacus was recast for the second and third seasons of the show.

All 39 battle-worthy, blood-soaked episodes of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

The Tudors

Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Sam Neill, Callum Blue, Henry Cavill, Henry Czerny, Natalie Dormer, James Frain, Peter O’Toole, Joss Stone, Joely Richardson.

The Tudors is one of the more high-profile shows in Showtime’s repertoire. It kept viewers coming back week after week, season after season, and even produced some major stars.

Henrey Cavill, who played Charles Brandon, went on to become the Man of Steel himself, Superman, and Natalie Dormer actually went on to star in Game of Thrones as Margaery Tyrell.

The Tudors doesn’t have “fantasy,” as it’s based on the real life of King Henry VIII, but it does have a lot of the drama and sword-wielding battles that GoT fans enjoy.

Salem

Starring: Janet Montgomery, Shane West, Seth Gabel, Tamzin Merchant, Ashley Madekwe, Lucy Lawless, and Stuart Townsend.

Salem is described as being about “Mary Sibley, a powerful witch who controls the Salem witch trials by exacerbating hysteria among the Puritans while executing her plan of summoning the Devil. Problems arise when her long lost love, returns to Salem, complicating Mary’s plans.”

This is a very clever show, as it takes actual history and incorporates elements of fantasy that alter the perspective.

Game of Thrones fans would enjoy the quick three season binge this “gothic romance” offers you on Netflix.

Marco Polo

Starring: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Gabriel Byrne, Joan Chen, and Remy Hii.

This original series from Netflix, much like The Tudors, is based on historical events.

Specifically, “Marco Polo’s early years in the court of Kublai Khan, the Khagan of the Mongol Empire and the founder of the Yuan dynasty (1271–1368).”

If you love the intense drama and constant suspense of Game of Thrones, then you should absolutely check out Marco Polo.

Castlevania

Netflix has expanded their anime options with a big budget adaptation of the legendary video game Castlevania.

The widely recognizable gaming franchise has been around for many decades but up until this exclusive deal with Netflix, it has never been developed into a television series.

Many fans have wondered where in the chronology of the franchise the story will take place, but while there’s no official answer currently, it’s speculated that it takes place during Castlevania 3.

Game of Thrones will appreciate the epic fantasy elements in this series that can be streamed right now.