Netflix Episodes That Will Make You Feel Better on a Bad Day

Considering the crazy world we live in today, it’s a good thing Netflix is here to help us feel better after a bad day. The streaming service has hundreds of new and classic television episodes to help put a smile on your face.

Shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation can provide you a quick shot of laughter, while even episodes of Grey’s Anatomy can lift your spirits. You can also stream episodes of Friends, to take you back in time to a simpler era before smartphones.

If you’re looking for a new show to get hooked on, you can check out Gilmore Girls, a series that will make you laugh and cry. And while the entire series is no longer on Netflix, the last few seasons of Futurama will definitely keep you laughing for hours. Once you start watching one episode, you won’t be able to stop.

Here’s a look at five TV episodes available on Netflix that are sure to make you feel better on a bad day. While Netflix provided some ideas, we’ve added a few of our own.

The Office – “Niagara”

By season six of The Office, the cast was already in a groove and the show was at its best. The two-part “Niagara” episode features Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) getting married while Dwight (Rainn Wilson), Andy (Ed Helms) and Michael (Steve Carell) try their best to hook up with guests. Midway through, Andy has a horrific injury and it looks like the wedding will be a disaster. Michael is also told not to tell Pam’s relatives that she’s expecting a baby, but it’s hard for him to keep a secret. Every member of the Dunder Mifflin office traveled to Niagara Falls to join in on the fun.

The hilarious hour-long episode will remind you that even though some events don’t go according to plan, they can still have beautiful endings. It’s also long before The Office got bad, coming in the middle of season six. You can watch up to season nine on Netflix, but it’s best to leave when Michael does.

Parks & Recreation – “Andy and April’s Fancy Party”

In this season three episode of Parks and Rec, Andy (Chris Pratt) and April (Aubrey Plaza) get married in a hastily-arranged surprise ceremony that only they could plan. Leslie (Amy Poehler) isn’t happy about it, but she eventually accepts the marriage. April and Andy’s marriage was a key point in the show, coming after the two characters started a relationship in season two.

The episode was also important since Ben (Adam Scott) contemplated leaving Pawnee to work with Chris (Rob Lowe) in Indianapolis. Leslie wanted him to stay, but she didn’t say so. Thankfully, he stayed. Ann (Rashida Jones) was also stuck at a singles mixer, where she was not happy.

Parks and Rec is an addictive series, so once you start one episode, expect to spend the whole night in Pawnee. It’s guaranteed to leave you laughing. The series ran seven seasons, and you can watch every episode on Netflix.

Friends – “The One Where Everyone Finds Out”

The One Where Everyone Finds Out” is one of the funniest Friends episodes. Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) finds out that Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) are together. But Monica tries to confuse Phoebe and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) by having Chandler pretend to be attracted to Phoebe. Meanwhile, Ross (David Schiwimmer) is trying to get Ugly Naked Guy’s apartment.

By the end of the episode, everyone knows Monica and Chandler are a couple, except for Ross! This episode aired during season five and earned three Emmy nominations. Lisa Kudrow’s Supporting Actress nomination cited this episode, while director Michael Lembreck and writer Alex Junge were also nominated.

All 10 seasons of Friends are still available on Netflix. As a slice of trivia, surprisingly Friends only won a single Golden Globe for Aniston in 2003. The show did much better at the Emmys, winning Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002.

Futurama – “That Darn Katz!”

Everyone loves cats, right? But what would happen if cats took over the world? That’s the question answered in the hilarious season seven Futurama episode “That Darn Katz!” In the episode, Amy (Lauren Tom) hopes to complete her doctorate and has to present her thesis to Professor Katz. We later learn that cats are actually Thubians from the planet Thubian 9 and arrived on earth thousands of years ago to find a way to save their home world. Like the best Futurama episodes, this one begs to be seen more than once because you might have missed a joke the first time while laughing.

That Darn Katz!” aired during the later seasons of Futurama when the show was on Comedy Central. Only seasons seven, eight, nine and ten are available on Netflix after the first six seasons disappeared. Now, you will have to get a Hulu subscription to stream every episode of the series.

Frasier – “They’re Playing Our Song”

The entire run of Frasier is on Netflix, as is Cheers so you can watch the evolution of Frasier Crane over 20 years in a much shorter time span. The season seven episode “They’re Playing Our Song” is hilarious, as Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) tries to write his own theme song for his radio show. As he often does, Frasier foes way over board with a side-splitting song about how great a psychiatrist he is. He even gets Niles (David Hyde Pierce) involved as a super-serious narrator. Kenny (Tom McGowan) ends up going with a much simpler tune written by Frasier’s dad Martin (John Mahoney) instead.

Frasier ran for 11 seasons, with over 264 episodes! This is another series that begs to be bing-watched and is sure to make you smile after a long day. There are a handful of Cheers cameos sprinkled throughout the series.

Photo Credit: NBC