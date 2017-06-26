Is Netflix’s Next Original Series A Major Dud?

Netflix has become known for its groundbreaking original series, and that trend continued when the smash-hit wrestling series GLOW debuted last week.

However, it looks like Netflix may have missed the mark on its next series, which has received extremely subpar reviews ahead of its June 30 release date.

Gypsy, starring the Oscar-nominated Naomi Watts, is poised to become Netflix’s next major dud.

Following the early cancellations of Sense8, The Get Down, and Girlboss, Netflix is releasing the first season of Gypsy, a psychological thriller about a therapist in Manhattan. The show is supposed to be sexy, intense, and incredibly dramatic, but the early reviews are saying that isn’t the case.

Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter states that Watts turned in a quality performance, but that the material within the series was nothing more than ordinary. He calls the story “really obvious and pretty dull.” For a drama that’s supposed to keep your heart-rate up high, Gypsy doesn’t exactly achieve that.

Variety’s review echoes that fact, by saying that the drama is the opposite of a psychological thriller, in that it lacks focus and urgency.

Netflix has shown that the site isn’t afraid to cut a series that isn’t working for fans, even if the critics show the project nothing but praise. The Get Down was celebrated throughout all of its reviews, but Netflix still showed it the axe.

Gypsy has yet to have an overwhelmingly-positive review surface online, so it’s not off to a good start.

Could the drama be dead-on-arrival when it premieres on Netflix this Friday?

