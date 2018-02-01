‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama ‘Humbled’ by Show’s Birthday Surprise

Wilmer Valderrama loves his NCIS family.

The actor took to Instagram Tuesday to share sweet words about his co-stars and the crew after receiving a nice surprise for his birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My heart is humbled by all the amazing love I got today!!! So many messages to catch up on.. so many sweet wishes, I love you all so much! #HappyBirthday to me! Hahaha! @ncis_cbs thank you for my cake today!!” the star wrote on a post with a video of himself as he’s surprised on set.

First reported by E! News, Valderrama sounds overwhelmed with emotion as the crew wheels in a cake. The video stops after he delivers a thank-you message to his team.

“No! No! No!” he says as everyone on set sings to him. Then someone yells out, “Speech!”

“Oh, man! I’m not a man of many words. No, I love you guys thank you for making me feel at home here,” he says to everyone on the show’s set. “So I appreciate it. Happy birthday to me for sure. Thank you, guys.”

Valderrama, who is also known for his starring role as Fez on That 70’s Show, joined the cast of NCIS ahead of its 14th season. He plays the role of NCIS special agent Nick Torres.

Fans of NCIS and Valderrama took to Twitter to celebrate the star’s birthday.

@WValderrama happy belated birthday, Wilmer!! Hope you had an amazing day! Sending good wishes your way! 😊 — Team Super (@DUnicornEmpire) January 31, 2018

Happy birthday Fez! 🎂🎈🎁🎉🎊 I hope you have a great & safe birthday! God bless you! 🙏 — Stephanie Walters 💯 (@stephanie199124) January 31, 2018

Over on NCIS: New Orleans, reports announced that star Shalita Grant will be exiting the Crescent City-set series. Her last episode is set to air on April 3.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.