TV Shows

‘NCIS’ Welcomes Back Anthony DiNozzo Sr. During New Episode

NCIS featured the return of a major character to help with the case of the week.’Bears and Cubs’ […]

By

NCIS featured the return of a major character to help with the case of the week.

“Bears and Cubs” featured the team investigating a mysterious murder that brought Jimmy Palmer’s (Brian Dietzen) father-in-law Ed (Larry Miller) to the show, with an interesting request on the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the doctor discovers that the attack might have been done by a person and not by an animal as first suspected, Ed asks Jimmy to lie to the team because “it’s a matter of life and death.”

After lying to Gibbs, Jimmy confronts Ed about what happened and the man admits that he found himself indebted to dangerous people after a poker game with local merchants.

He was supposed to get rid of the body, as ordered by the cry cleaner he owes money to, but instead made the injuries seem like a bear attack to cover up the crime. As he is explaining who was involved, Ed says “Old Man” Anthony DiNozzo (Robert Wagner), Tony’s (Michael Weatherly) father was also attending the games.

As Jimmy struggles with keeping secrets from the team, he meets with Ed and Anthony. The trio agreed to work together to find out who the real killer is, when Ed admits that the man he owes money to kidnapped his son, Stevie, as leverage.

The dry cleaner takes the three men to the back room and he threatens them and, says that if they can’t make the bear attack story stick, then Stevie will die. Jimmy chooses to come clean to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) about his lies and the DiNozzo connection. Gibbs tells him that he cannot lie in order to keep working for the team, before he and the team head to the dry cleaner’s to confront the criminal. The investigation takes a drastic turn, however, when they find the man has been killed.

Anthony returns to the office and has a nice heart-to-heart with Ducky (David McCallum) and later reunites with the team to help out with the remainder of the case. The team manages to rescue Stevie just in time.

While not referenced in the episode, Anthony’s return comes as the show continues to hint at the possibility of Ziva David (his daughter-in-law) perhaps being alive and in hiding.

Fans of of the long-running CBS crime procedural are familiar with Tony DiNozzo Sr. as he has been a frequent guest star on the show. This episode marks his first appearance since Tony left the show.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • CBS Unveils ‘NCIS: Origins’ Premiere Date
    NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). NCIS: ORIGINS stars Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Flagship series star Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce. In addition to Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios. ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    CBS Unveils ‘NCIS: Origins’ Premiere Date

  • Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo Announce New ‘NCIS’ Project Ahead of Spinoff
    LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 10: "Ignition"- When a Navy pilot is found dead under strange circumstances, the team (Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly) finds themselves battling a no-nonsense attorney with a hidden agenda, on &Ograve;NCIS, Tuesday Jan.5 (8:00-9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
    Streaming

    Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo Announce New ‘NCIS’ Project Ahead of Spinoff

  • ‘NCIS: Origins’ Adds New Cast Members
    NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). NCIS: ORIGINS stars Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Flagship series star Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce. In addition to Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios. ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS: Origins’ Adds New Cast Members

  • Cote de Pablo Reacts to Massive ‘NCIS’ Milestone
    "Defiance" — A botched assassination attempt in Belgravia forces NCIS to protect the Defense Minister's daughter, who is studying in the U.S. and smitten with McGee. Meanwhile, Gibbs investigates the death of the U.S. Marine who was killed in the bombing, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Cote de Pablo Photo: Ron P. Jaffe/ CBS &copy;2011 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    Cote de Pablo Reacts to Massive ‘NCIS’ Milestone