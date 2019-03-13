‘NCIS’ Welcomes Back Anthony DiNozzo Sr. During New Episode

NCIS featured the return of a major character to help with the case of the week.

“Bears and Cubs” featured the team investigating a mysterious murder that brought Jimmy Palmer’s (Brian Dietzen) father-in-law Ed (Larry Miller) to the show, with an interesting request on the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the doctor discovers that the attack might have been done by a person and not by an animal as first suspected, Ed asks Jimmy to lie to the team because “it’s a matter of life and death.”

After lying to Gibbs, Jimmy confronts Ed about what happened and the man admits that he found himself indebted to dangerous people after a poker game with local merchants.

He was supposed to get rid of the body, as ordered by the cry cleaner he owes money to, but instead made the injuries seem like a bear attack to cover up the crime. As he is explaining who was involved, Ed says “Old Man” Anthony DiNozzo (Robert Wagner), Tony’s (Michael Weatherly) father was also attending the games.

As Jimmy struggles with keeping secrets from the team, he meets with Ed and Anthony. The trio agreed to work together to find out who the real killer is, when Ed admits that the man he owes money to kidnapped his son, Stevie, as leverage.

The dry cleaner takes the three men to the back room and he threatens them and, says that if they can’t make the bear attack story stick, then Stevie will die. Jimmy chooses to come clean to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) about his lies and the DiNozzo connection. Gibbs tells him that he cannot lie in order to keep working for the team, before he and the team head to the dry cleaner’s to confront the criminal. The investigation takes a drastic turn, however, when they find the man has been killed.

Anthony returns to the office and has a nice heart-to-heart with Ducky (David McCallum) and later reunites with the team to help out with the remainder of the case. The team manages to rescue Stevie just in time.

While not referenced in the episode, Anthony’s return comes as the show continues to hint at the possibility of Ziva David (his daughter-in-law) perhaps being alive and in hiding.

Fans of of the long-running CBS crime procedural are familiar with Tony DiNozzo Sr. as he has been a frequent guest star on the show. This episode marks his first appearance since Tony left the show.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.