‘NCIS’ Fans Freak out Over Tuesday Night’s Creepy Opening

NCIS opened with yet another unsettling opening scene, and this one had fans on the edge of their seats.

The episode, fittingly titled “Voices,” began with jogger Amber Davis (Laura Regan) being lost while running in the woods. She then begins to hear a quiet and ominous voice repeatedly saying “help me.”

Amber follows the voice into a clearing where a shed sits. She slowly approaches the building and opens the door. A decomposed body is waiting inside.

Amber then contacts the authorities, which is where the NCIS team comes in.

The spooky set up was something straight out of a horror movie, and it was obvious that something disturbing was waiting inside the shed.

NCIS fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the scene, with takes ranging from freaking out to judging Amber for following the voice.

See some of the reactions below.

#NCIS @NCIS_CBS Girl…never go into a cabin in the middle of the woods, where the voice coming from it sounds like a ghost!~! — The Diva (@HessThe) November 15, 2017

Okay, that terrified me. Especially after the Amazon person knocked on the door freaking me out 5 minutes ago…. #NCIS — Danielle K-G (@xenadanielle) November 15, 2017

I’m not following the voice. I’m calling for help #NCIS @NCIS_CBS — Erin Gray (@EKGrayME) November 15, 2017

#ncis seriously who would open that door? — Susan Dav (@sdav743) November 15, 2017

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo Credit: Patrick McElhenney