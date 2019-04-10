TV Shows

‘NCIS’ Team Tracks Down Active Shooter in New Episode Photos

NCIS will take on an active shooter situation, with a close connection to Jacqueline Sloane, […]

By

NCIS will take on an active shooter situation, with a close connection to Jacqueline Sloane, during Tuesday’s new episode.

After a few weeks of dealing with the possibility of Ducky’s (David McCallum) possible exit and mentions of Ziva David’s (Cote de Pablo) possible return, the CBS crime procedural will deal with its own active shooter situation.

New photos from the episode show tensions rising among team members as they hunt down the person responsible for the horrific crime, which will also bring a person from Sloane’s (Maria Bello) past into the spotlight.

Take a look at new images from “Perennial.”

Tragedy Strikes

“Perennial” will find the team responding to an active shooter situation at a naval hospital, and working to bring the person responsible to justice after they make it out of the scene of the crime.

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is known for keeping his cool in tense situations and looks like this will be no different, will they get everyone to safety before things get sadder?

On the Case

The NCIS team is ready to get to work in this photo with Bishop (Emily Wickersham) seemingly briefing the team on what happened outside the hospital. Bishop has been keeping her own secrets when it comes to Ziva, and helping Gibbs cope with his grief. Will the active shooter situation be a trigger?

Power Struggle?

Forensic psychologist Jacqueline Sloane is ready to help in this new photo. She will likely have her hands full helping with the case, and also dealing with a blast from her past who will prove to be a key witness in tracking down the shooter.

Given her dramatic backstory, should we be scared for Sloane in this episode?

Making a Connection

We have seen how much ground Gibbs and Sloane can cover when they work together, and whatever they might be looking at in this photo might be the key to solving the case. How does Sloane’s past connect to the shooting?

Coping Mechanism?

NCIS fans are very familiar with Gibbs’ passion for boat-building, and have frequently asked themselves how he possibly takes them out of his basement once they are done.

It appears that the latest boat-building will come with a serious conversation with McGee (Sean Murray). In last week’s episode, Gibbs finally allowed Bishop to clean up Ziva’s old home… could this conversation have something to do with their old friend and co-worker?

Introducing Faith

NCIS will introduce Faith Tolliver (Kate Hamilton) during “Perennial,” not much is known about her character, though she could likely be the connection to Sloane’s past who will be the key to cracking the case.

Both Faith and Sloane look very alike, could there be a family connection between both characters?

Behind Glass Walls

A lot of conversations happen behind the glass on NCIS, but this one looks particularly intense. Leon’s (Rocky Carrolll) body language seems to indicate he is disagreeing with Sloane about something in this particular moment. Could it have something to do with Faith?

Good Cop, Bad Cop?

NCIS fans are familiar with intense interrogation scenes, and when it comes to a hot topic like active shooters situations in America, we can bet the team will be anxious to solve the case.

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Gibbs seem to be teaming up to crack the new potential witness/suspect. Will they get to the truth before another tragedy happens?

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

