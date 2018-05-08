‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Says ‘Bring The Tissues’ for Pauley Perrette’s Farewell as Abby

As fans prepare for Pauley Perrette’s NCIS farewell episode, her co-star Wilmer Valderrama suggests that everyone “bring the tissues” for Abby’s goodbye.

We say goodbye to our @PauleyP … her final farewell episode is tonight at 8pm on @CBS #NCIS BRING THE TISSUES!

Dear Pauley, you were a light and made me feel like family from the first day and everyday for the last two years.. love you sis! pic.twitter.com/BPVdxEH5V5 — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) May 8, 2018

“We say goodbye to our [Pauley Perrette]… her final farewell episode is tonight at 8pm on [CBS.] #NCIS BRING THE TISSUES,” Valderrama wrote in a tweet that also included a photo of the two on set of their hit series.

Valderrama then included a personal note to Perrette, writing, “Dear Pauley, you were a light and made me feel like family from the first day and everyday for the last two years.. love you sis!”

Many of Valderrama’s followers commented on his heartfelt post, with one saying, “It’s hard to imagine that she’s already gone from the show! Tonight being her goodbye from a family & life she helped through & develop is a tough one!! Can’t wait to see what everyone does next in show life/life.”

“I’m going to be so sad!! It’s hard to imagine [NCIS] without her! You all work so well together and I’ve been sad ever since she announced that she was leaving! I wish her all the best! We’ll miss you and thank you for 15 years of Abby,” commented another.

While the news of Perrette’s exit is certainly not exciting, NCIS fans will be very happy to hear series star Mark Harmon has inked a new deal that will see him stick around for the upcoming season.

According to TV Line, Harmon will remain in his lead role for season 16 of the procedural series, as he will also continue to be an executive producer.

“It’s pretty simple – viewers everywhere love NCIS,” President of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world.”

“NCIS’ amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon,” she added.

“We’re thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for NCIS 16th season,” she concluded.