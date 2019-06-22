‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Explains His Social Media Hiatus

Wilmer Valderrama is back on social media after some much needed time away.

The NCIS star took to Twitter Saturday after a month off of social media to update fans about needing some time for himself while he’s on break from filming the beloved CBS crime procedural.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All right so I’m back. I haven’t been on Instagram or any kind of social media for a while and, just wanted to say I love you guys I miss you,” he said in a video posted to social media.

I’m back.. it was important to take some time to see the world through your own eyes as opposed through a phone.. I’ve been resting, traveling & enjoying the hard work I put in last year!… #Paris #France see you next.

🤔.. should I do a meet up in Paris?

Let me know.. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xo9Du0CCXf — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) June 22, 2019

The actor also thanked his fans for their messages during his social media hiatus, and gave an update on the rest of his plans for the summer on the video.

“I saw all of your messages saying ‘where the hell is Wilmer? Post already’ So I’m posting now. Thank you for your love man, I love you so much and I’m really going to enjoy my break before I go back to NCIS full-time, traveling a little bit and all that…” he said

“Going on another long trip again and this time I’m going to document it, and this time I’m actually going to do a meet and greet in Paris, France,” he also announced.

Fans of the actor responded to his message with enthusiasm over his visit to Europe, suggesting other locations for him to visit.

“Are you doing amsterdam as wel (sic) let me know we meet up for coffee,” one user commented.

“Missed your face,” another user wrote.

A third user suggested: “You need to come to Bucharest and do a meet up here.”

Valderrama has kept himself away from social media since the end of NCIS Season 16, in which he reacted to Ziva David’s (Cote de Pablo) shocking return with as much awe as fans of the show.

“This is not a drill everyone. Welcome home #Ziva. People… see you all season 17,” Valderrama wrote on Twitter at the time, featuring a clip of the moment Ziva walked into Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) basement and some with her former boss for the first time.

“Hello Gibbs. No time for pleasantries. You’re in danger,” Ziva said to a stunned Gibbs in the iconic final scene.

After the pair stand quietly simply staring at each other, Ziva breaks the ice saying: “Well, aren’t you going to say something?”

Gibbs stays in shock and simply says her name before the end of the episode.

The huge cliffhanger will be addressed in the Season 17 finale, with de Pablo set to return as a special guest star for the game changing episode.

Only time will tell how Nick Torres (Valderrama) will react to Ziva’s return from the dead. NCIS Season 17 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.