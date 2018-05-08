‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Reveals Details About ‘Goodbye Abby’ Episode

NCIS star Pauley Perrette is set to appear onscreen as fan-favorite Abby Sciuto one final time on Tuesday night, and the star is now revealing more details about the “Goodbye Abby” episode.

Following an episode that left Abby’s life hanging in the balance and fans on the edges of their seats hoping for a happy ending, star Perrette, who has been a staple on the CBS series since its 2003 premiere, is revealing new details about the episode.

According to a tweet from Perrette, the episode, titled “Two Steps Back,” was Jennifer Corbett, a TV writer who formerly served in the military.

Corbett had previously stated that the episode itself was an exceptionally difficult one to write, given that it concludes Perrette’s 15-season run on the series and follows months of fan speculation about how Abby’s storyline would end.

Her storyline seemed set for a tragic end after the May 1 episode, titled “One Step Forward,” ended with Abby and Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) being mugged at gunpoint and Abby seemingly being shot. Previews for Tuesday night’s episode only added to that speculation, showing medical professionals rushing to save Abby’s life and Abby lying unconscious in a hospital bed as the NCIS team visits her.

Ahead of the episode, Perrette warned fans that it is a difficult one to watch, taking to Twitter to tell fans that she is “so worried” for them. She added that the episode is “sad, But I hope hope hope you will all watch.” She also teased that the episode would have plenty of flashbacks.

Perrette joined the series during its debut season, portraying the eccentric goth genius who helps the Naval Criminal Investigative Service crack cases involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Perrette, as Abby, has also made appearances on NCIS spinoffs, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

After appearing in more than 350 episodes, the actress announced in November that she would be exiting the CBS crime drama after the current season, writing that she made the decision in 2016 and denied rumors that she was starting a skincare line and that she was leaving due to problems with the show’s creative team. She later touched on the fact that she wants a bit of privacy.

“It’s being a commodity,” Perrette said. “I think I’ve earned some time to myself (to) stay home, go to church.”

Perette’s final appearance on NCIS is Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.