‘NCIS’ Season 17: When Will Ziva Come Back?

NCIS fans wondering when Ziva David will return after Episode 2’s cliffhanger ending will have to wait some time. Fans took to Twitter during the latest episode of the CBS crime procedural wondering when Cote de Pablo would be back to close out her storyline started in the first two episodes of Season 17.

So when will Ziva David return to NCIS? Series showrunners Frank Cardea and Steven Binder previously gave a vague response to when the actress will be back when it was first announced de Pablo would appear in four episodes this season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There will be four episodes in this season, two early on and two fall/winter,” Cardea told Parade back in August.

Fans of the CBS hit series were left wanting more after Ziva decided to continue her mission to track down the terrorist organization set on killing her at the end of Episode 2.

After playing double agent and almost being accused of betraying NCIS, Ziva revealed her helping Sahar retrieve information from the organization’s headquarters was all a trick to get her associates outside of the U.S. arrested. Once she discovered her plans had been ruined, Sahar told her henchmen to enact “Plan C” and they proceeded to shoot her dead, leaving Ziva and the NCIS team with many questions.

At the end of the episode, Ziva prepared to head out to continue her mission and had a heart-to-heart with Gibbs (Mark Harmon). He apologized for not trying to look for her despite her leaving clues she was not actually dead. Ziva seems to forgive her old friend and promises to finish her mission so she can finally return to Tony (Michael Weatherly) and their daughter Tali.

Gibbs asks if Tony knows that Ziva is alive, and she promises that she will be the one to tell him when it’s safe. We will have to wait until the other two episodes to see if fans will get the reunion they have been waiting for.

Binder previously told Entertainment Tonight that Ziva’s return storyline will mark a full-circle ending for the beloved character.

“There will be a very large full circle when all is said and done. It will be emotionally obvious,” he said. “It will be for a lot of characters, not just Ziva. There’s a big bookend here. When you see the B-side, you will know instantly what the A-side was.”

Could plans change and have Ziva return for more episodes, ahead of the Season 17 premiere the showrunners said there are no plans to extend de Pablo’s guest appearances in the season, but that does not mean things cannot change.

“We have a plan right now and it could change. Or it may not. We’ll see how the reception is and what our writers come up with if… watching [these episodes] sparks new ideas. But, we’re a fluid, nimble show for sure,” Binder added.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.