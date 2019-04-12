‘NCIS’ Season 17 Renewal Has Fans Cheering on Twitter

While it still has a ways to go to catch up with other dramas like Law & Order: SVU, NCIS is taking its next step at CBS. The long-running series and spin-off from JAG will return for a 17th season at the network, giving fans something to cheer to close out the week.

The cast of the show was the first to get their celebration out there on social media via video taken on set by Wilmer Valderrama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A little video from the set here, with the agents of NCIS officially, next year coming back,” Valderrama said to open the short clip. He then went to the rest of the cast, beginning with Mark Harmon, for a little thank you to the fans for tuning in to the series over the years.

This is NOT a DRILL! Season 17.. OFFICIALLY a GO. So proud of our family and crew.. and to you the fans and supporters! We LOVE you! #NCIS

cc: @CBSTVStudios @CBS pic.twitter.com/3R5HiHL4Gt — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) April 11, 2019

“This is NOT a DRILL! Season 17.. OFFICIALLY a GO,” Valderrama added on Twitter. “So proud of our family and crew.. and to you the fans and supporters! We LOVE you!”

Fans were quick to share their own celebrations and congratulations online too.

“Congrats!” one fan wrote in response to the announcement. “The stories get even better as we go from year to year!”

“Love this show so much!” another fan writes, along with a slew of heart emojis. “Mark got my attention first and so on I ended up liking the whole cast.”

A few fans also laid out their hopes for a new season, along with the storyline for the rest of this season.

“I really hope Ziva comes back,” one fan hoped, with another noting that they had a feeling “some people of the past” will make their return in the 17th season. Another added, “We need Ziva please please please,” followed with a line of praying hand emojis.

And while 17 seasons is an amazing feat for a show, especially in the modern streaming and Peak TV age, some are pointing out that the show won’t come to a close until a few things happen.

“D— right!! NCIS will not leave until Gibbs and Ducky retire for good. [Then] again, it would be cool if all the NCISes ended in one 2 or 3 part series finale,” another fan dropped on Twitter.

The current season did see “Ducky” Mallard leave the team, meaning Harmon’s Jethro Gibbs is the old veteran still holding on within the series.

Fans also laid out some praise and love for the other NCIS spin-offs out there, hoping that NCIS: LA and NCIS: New Orleans both get renewed for new seasons.