‘NCIS’ Season 17: Here’s How to Watch All Episodes Before September Premiere

NCIS fans looking to catch up on their favorite long running procedural drama before the Season 17 premiere on September 24 can catch all 24 episodes of Season 16 on CBS’ website by clicking here. What’s more is that fans anticipating the return of Ziva David can even brush up NCIS episodes from back when Cote de Pablo was a series regular on the show during Seasons 3 through 10, as every single episode of NCIS is available to stream.

Ziva’s return shocked fans when de Pablo returned as a guest star in the Season 16 finale. The former agent, who was presumed to be dead, appeared in Gibbs’ basement, warning him of “danger” coming his way. Stars De Pablo and Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, spoke to TVInsider about how Ziva has changed throughout the years of being undercover and on the run.

“It’s not a given that they’re going to be exactly who they were,” de Pablo told the publication. “We have different ideas pretty much the entire episode. Ziva is used to working by herself, and all of a sudden she’s trying to tell Gibbs what to do. They haven’t seen each other for a long time and have to find trust again.”

Harmon also teased the friends butting heads during the premiere, adding, “Cote in some ways plays a very different character. Ziva is older, more experienced. She’s been on her own for a long time. Gibbs is not accustomed to change, and they already threw a lot of change at him last season.”

Things have not changed that much for the actors, however, as de Pablo said acting alongside Harmon felt like no time had passed.

“We get right into the groove,” she said. “It’s very easy to look at Mark and understand emotionally where you’re going in a scene. Gibbs and Ziva are on edge and the stakes are very high, so they’re in combustible situations. Mark and I play with that: What am I calling you on? How are you going to react to me? Are we going to go head-to-head? Mark always helps me react.”

As far as the season opener, Harmon teased “scuffles” by him, de Pablo and “other cast members.”

“It’s very active,” he said. “Ziva and Gibbs have different ideas for how to go from point A to point B. The driving is contested.”

“Gibbs takes the keys,” de Pablo joked, adding how she got back in the groove of the show’s fight sequences. “In the fight sequences, I was a little rusty, but you start working on something and go, “Oh, my God, that’s right. I really like this.” The choreography comes back into your body incredibly quickly. It’s fun!”

NCIS returns for Season 17 Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.