‘NCIS’ Season 17, Episode 2 Sneak Peek Photos Released

NCIS Season 17 has not even premiered, and we already have our first look at the season’s action-packed second episode. Still reeling from Ziva’s shocking return, the series will explore the danger behind the fan-favorite character coming out hiding in the first two episodes of the series, with plans already in place for Cote de Pablo to reprise the beloved role on two additional episodes this season.

The new photos for Episode 2 tease an action-packed episode that will also bring reunions and teacups between Ziva and the members of the team. The official description for the episode, titled “Into the Light” also tease the investigation Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Ziva are involved with will take a shocking turn, with the reveal of a looming terrorist threat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the photos from the second episode of Season 17 of NCIS.

Standoff

Looks like Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Ziva will be sharing some screen time in Episode 2, after de Pablo previously teased in an interview with TVInsider episode 1 would have her and Gibbs mostly isolated as they work to stop the dangerous threat looming over their heads.

This photo suggests the pair will be facing some enemy fire, is the teamup of our dreams?

Butting Heads

We know Nick has a strong personality, and if the trailer for the season premiere is any indication, the agent will not be happy when he finds out Ziva lied to all of them for years making them think she was dead. And how much did Gibbs know?

All we know is it seems that the pair will also have to deal with some tension as they work together. Hopefully eradicating the terrorist threat will make them at least be friendly in the end.

Old Friends

We are excited to see how Ziva and McGee (Sean Murray) will act when they finally reunite after so many years. Will McGee forgive her for going undercover?

They seem to be working together in this new photo of the pair together, though McGee could be asking her about her time in hiding. We are not sure, but can’t wait to see it.

Reunited

Are we the only ones feeling emotions seeing these three together again? Yes, the circumstances are probably not the best, but this is a flashback to some of the best times on the CBS crime procedural. Might as well enjoy it.

Allies Come Together

Ziva and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) share somewhat of a past, as it was the latter who suspected Ziva was alive earlier in Season 16 and who found her secret home in the woods with old NCIS files. At the end of that episode, Bishop found a letter, seemingly from Ziva, in which she begged Bishop to keep her secrets in order to keep her loved ones safe.

Could Bishop have spilled the Ziva secret? Is the conversation in this photo a friendly one? Consider us extremely intrigued.

Real Threat

Harmon and de Pablo recently opened up about the upcoming storyline surrounding Ziva’s return and teased the dangers will hit her close to home.

“The threat is real,” Harmon told TVInsider after the interviewer brought up Ziva mentioning a woman named Sahar (Mouzam Makkar) in the season premiere trailer, who is spearheading the manhunt against the characters.

“We are very much in danger,” The actress said. “The only way to justify Ziva [possibly] breaking cover and jeopardizing herself and the people at NCIS was to make the threat absolutely real.”

Have things Changed?

In the conversation with the outlet, the actors also discussed how much Ziva, and her dynamic with Gibbs, has changed since her exit from the series.

“It’s not a given that they’re going to be exactly who they were,” de Pablo told the publication. “We have different ideas pretty much the entire episode. Ziva is used to working by herself, and all of a sudden she’s trying to tell Gibbs what to do. They haven’t seen each other for a long time and have to find trust again.”

Harmon also teased the friends disagreeing about their methods during the arc, adding: “Cote in some ways plays a very different character. Ziva is older, more experienced. She’s been on her own for a long time. Gibbs is not accustomed to change, and they already threw a lot of change at him last season.”

What about Tony?

As for Ziva’s old flame Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly)? We’re going to have to wait and see f he makes a triumphant return to reunite with his long-presumed dead beloved.

“Maybe,” Harmon told the outlet with a laugh. “Michael is a little busy at the moment.”

“He’s shooting a procedural [CBS’ Bull],” de Pablo added, before providing some context about the possible state of the couple’s relationship.

“I don’t think Ziva and Tony have seen each other or communicated in a long time,” she added. “[Their daughter] Tali was delivered to him [by Mossad], and that was the end of it. Don’t ask any questions, dot-dot-dot, to be continued.”

NCIS returns for Season 17 Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Episode 2 will air Oct. 1.