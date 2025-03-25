‘NCIS’ Reveals Shocker About Parker’s Mother

Spoilers ahead for NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 (“Moonlit”).

The Mar. 24 episode of NCIS continued a season-long storyline for Parker and delivered a shocking reveal about his mother.

In Season 22, Episode 15, “Moonlit,” Parker is still plagued by the little girl, Lily, whom he saw a vision of while on the brink of death in the Season 21 finale and has occasionally been seeing since then. She leads him to tracking down information about what really happened to his mother.

After having Jimmy draw a sketch of Lily that was basically perfect, Parker showed it to his father, Roman, who claimed nothing came to mind. Parker then brought up his mom, assuming that she could provide some answers. However, Roman just thought it was a way for Parker to get him to open up about her, and he isn’t willing to talk — not right away, at least.

Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Roman eventually comes to his senses, surprising Parker since he’s ready to talk, knowing that he and his sister deserve to know the truth about how their mother really died. They were led to believe that she died of a stroke, but Roman admits that one day she came home drunk and the two of them really got at it, and she drove off as Roman yelled at her to never come back. A few hours later, a sheriff delivers the news that Eleanor was killed in a nasty car crash.

At the end of the episode, Parker looks up news articles about the crash and comes across one picture of the crash site. There’s an officer standing in front of the car wrapped around a tree and off to the side is none other than Lily, who is also standing right next to him.

This not only raises more questions about Lily and who she is, but it also answered the major question of what exactly happened to Parker’s mom all those years ago. While Roman simply wanted to protect his kids from that pain, he knew that it was time to finally share the truth, no matter how much it hurt. How the accident could be connected to Lily is still unknown, but since she was one of the bystanders, it definitely brings us a little closer to finding her true identity.

With still a handful of episodes to go for Season 22, it’s likely this storyline will continue for at least a little bit longer, bringing more answers and probably more questions with it. There will be a lot to look forward to, as new episodes of NCIS air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.