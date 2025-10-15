‘NCIS: Origins’ Jokes About Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Marky Mark’ Era

NCIS: Origins was feeling the funk this week as the CBS show poked fun at Mark Wahlberg’s days in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and brother Donnie Wahlberg’s band New Kids on the Block.

Tuesday’s Season 2 premiere, titled “The Funky Bunch,” picked up things with the gang after the events of the Season 1 finale, finding Randy (Caleb Foote) on desk duty after his request to be out in the field less.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Desk duty provided Randy with plenty of time to explore new music, which he excitedly revealed to Franks (Kyle Schmid), Wheeler (Patrick Fischler) and Gibbs (Austin Stowell).

(Photo: Greg Gayne/CBS)

“I swear to god, this song is a revelation,” Randy said of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations.” “Even when nothing in the world is right, Marky Mark makes you feel so good.”

A confused Franks asked, “His last name is Mark, and his mom named him Marky?” While Randy tried to explain that Mark was “the bad boy” of the family due to Donnie’s boy bander status, Franks remained focused on the name.

“Donnie Mark?” Franks asked, as Randy tried to clarify that Donnie’s last name was Wahlberg, and that Marky Mark was a “stage name” for Mark Wahlberg. Franks was still confused, though, asking, “Who puts Wahlberg as a stage name?”

Gibbs also weighed in on Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch during Tuesday’s episode, quipping, “Marky Mark does not make me feel good.” Nevertheless, when Franks, Randy and Lala (Mariel Molino) sang “Good Vibrations” at the end of the episode, Gibbs did join in.

Sonequa Martin Green as Lena Silver and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan (Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS)

The CBS show poking fun at Donnie comes just days before the actor’s new show, Boston Blue, premieres on the network Thursday.

The Blue Bloods expansion has Donnie reprising his role as Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a job with the Boston PD. In Boston, he hopes to reconnect with his son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), and he’ll be paired up on the job with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green).

Silver comes from a law enforcement family herself, comprised of District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Police Superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner) and Rev. Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson).