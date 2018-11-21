‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Shows Brutal Backstabbing in New Preview

NCIS: New Orleans‘ latest murder victim didn’t do a good job watching her back.

The CBS crime procedural’s latest gruesome crime involves the murder of a young instructors death from a stab on tieback that leaves many to wonder what could possible happen next.

In a clip from “Close to Home,” Hannah Khoury (Necar Zadegan) arrives at the scene of the murder and receives intel on the latest case and discussing life in their high school days.

“I would’ve pegged you as one of the cool kids,” Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) tells Hannah.

“Yeah, my parents were adjunct college professors. A new town ever few semesters… three high schools, four years,” Hannah admits.

“Always the new girl,” Gregorio says.

“Bad hair and braces,” Hannah says.

When they reach the body, they find Sargeant Kate Dunn stabbed multiple times with the murder weapon still stuck to her back.

“Penetrating wounds and a bloody knife… a vicious scenario,” Loretta (CCH Pounder) says. The blade is stuck in her spine, which is why it was still there and the team hopes they can find some DNA from it to track down the perpetrator.

According to the official episode synopsis released by CBS: “The NCIS team places Mateo Diaz (Octavio Rodriguez), a high school gang member turned informant, in protective custody while they investigate the murder of his junior reserve officers’ training corps instructor.

Pride will also be dealing with the return of his brother Jimmy Boyd (Jason Alan Carvell), who will be helping to gain Mateo’s trust during the difficult case.

Jimmy was first introduced during the exciting 100th episode of the series, which also involved the return of Pride’s father in a special family reunion episode.

Hannah and Gregorio developed a closer bond during the latest episode, when Hannah entrusted her with the secret that she has a daughter, who she rarely sees as her ex-husband has primary custody. Hannah revealed that her 10-year-old and her ex were living in New Orleans, one of the reasons why she decided to take the job with the team.

She also revealed that she was keeping her move to New Orleans a secret from her family, not revealing the reason or the problems. The episode ended with Hannah longingly looking outside her ex’s house as her daughter could be seen dancing in the living room

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.