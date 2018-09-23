TV Shows

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 5 Premiere Trailer Shows Dwayne Pride’s Life in the Balance

The trailer for the NCIS: New Orleans season 5 premiere is here, and the situation is not looking […]

The trailer for the NCIS: New Orleans season 5 premiere is here, and the situation is not looking good for Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula).

In the season 4 finale, the NCIS leader was gunned down by an unknown party during a celebration. He was upstairs, with none of his team around him. He was last seen bleeding out.

In the above trailer, we see agent Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black) responding to the scene. He is panicked but is communicating with emergency responders.

“We have multiple gunshots to the chest,” LaSalle says.

Pride is then being shown being evacuated fromt eh scen on a stretcher. Two of his team members, Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) and Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich), look on concerned.

Luckily, Pride is at least alive long enough to reach the hospital. He seems to be stable but in a coma once he is there. Medical examiner Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder) is then shown encouraging Pride to overpower his condition.

“I know you’re holding on right now, but I want you to fight,” Wade says.

We then see LaSalle chatting with an unexpected friend, Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) from sister series NCIS. Gibbs appears via video chat to check on Pride as LaSalle tries to figure out what to do next.

“How’s he doing?” Gibbs says.

Pride’s fate is under wraps for the time being. The show’s previews, as well as promotional images, have not shown Pride back on his feet. It also not clear who shot Pride or if they are an old or new foe.

However, it is worth noting that there has been no talk behind the scenes of Bakula exiting the series. In fact, he has been nothing but positive about his time on the CBS series, recently telling Parade how he enjoys filming in New Orleans.

“It’s the fact that you have a working river as your backdrop; you have an Air Force base as your backdrop,” Bakula said. “You have trains that actually really run for 10 minutes and the train is still going by. There are things that you cannot pay for and there is an impromptuness of the city, which is frustrating but wonderful at the same time if you have the imagination to go there.”

He continued, “Here comes the big, brass band down the street, and instead of being totally freaked out, just turn your cameras in that direction and get that backdrop.”

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

