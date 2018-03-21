CBS Not Airing ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ on Tuesday Night

CBS will not air an episode of NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Listings show that the network will instead air a repeat episode of Bull in its place at 10 p.m. ET.

Bull will be shifted from its normal 9 p.m. ET time slot and will be replaced by a repeat episode of the original NCIS series. That means CBS viewers will get back-to-back repeats of NCIS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

No official reason for network’s programming decision was given, but the move is not out of the ordinary. The shift is most likely due to production schedules or a scheduled programming transition down the line.

The episode of Bull that typical NCIS: New Orleans viewers can enjoy is the season 2 episode “Survival Instincts,” which originally aired on Jan. 2.

According to the CBS synopsis, the episode shows “Bull (Michael Weatherly) representing Jemma Whitbeck (Chloe Levine), a teenager arrested for robbing a jewelry store with an older man she disappeared with 18 months ago. To persuade the jury she is not guilty, Bull argues that Jemma was actually a victim of his abuse and manipulation and not his willing accomplice.”

NCIS: New Orleans will return on March 27 with a brand new episode.

The episode is titled “Welcome to the Jungle” and sees the team travelling down to South America for a big case.

NCIS: New Orleans is currently in the midst of its fourth season and going strong.

Bakula recently opened to Parade about what he loves about actually filming in New Orleans and how the city changes up plans for the series.

“It’s the fact that you have a working river as your backdrop; you have an Air Force base as your backdrop,” Bakula said. “You have trains that actually really run for 10 minutes and the train is still going by. There are things that you cannot pay for and there is an impromptuness of the city, which is frustrating but wonderful at the same time if you have the imagination to go there. Here comes the big, brass band down the street, and instead of being totally freaked out, just turn your cameras in that direction and get that backdrop.”

When it is not an off-week, NCIS: New Orleans airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

