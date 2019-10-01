‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Investigates Possible Alien Sighting After Big Demotions Twist in New Episode 2 Photos

NCIS: New Orleans had a big shakeup in the team’s rankings in the Season 6 premiere, will their latest investigation have some issues? The premiere episode ended with Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) assuming control of the team once again in a deal to save Hannah Khoury’s (Negar Zadegan) after she made a bad call.

This week’s episode, titled “The Terminator Conundrum” will find the team investigating a mysterious plane crash as the team adjusts to their (old) new circumstances, with Pride also struggling with feelings he hasn’t processed yet from previous traumas.

Take a look at new photos from NCIS: New Orleans Episode 2.

It’s a Plane

Tuesday’s all new episode will find the team investigating a private plane crash after a Navy pilot says she saw an unidentified object before the incident. Could the show be dealing with aliens?

Probably not, but it will be fun to see how the CBS crime procedural explains the mysterious object.

Back to Work

Pride seems to be getting right in the swing of things of being back in the field. Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich) is probably the first to suspect aliens after the Navy pilot’s testimony, but we will have to wait to see how this plays out.

PTSD

The official episode description also teased Pride “suffers from insomnia and nightmares as a result of being kidnapped and drugged last year.” Pride has been going through a lot in the past couple of years including near-death experiences, his father’s death and his mother’s deteriorating health.

The season premiere ended with him having a dream of another near-death experience while on the road to see his family. Will he finally get some help?

Finding out the News

The possible alien sighting comes as the team will welcome back Pride as the official leader of the squad. He accepted a demotion from his administrative position in NCIS in exchange to keep Hannah Khoury as an agent part of the team.

While this means the team will go back to how things worked before Hannah worked, it will be interesting to see how the power dynamics shift after so many months.

Demotion Drama

One person who will likely struggle with her less powerful position is Hannah. After finding out about the demotion in the premiere, she considered quitting and getting a job in the private sector.

Given that those jobs don’t exist in New Orleans, Hannah seemed to choose to stay after seeing her daughter getting happy and settled in the city, but anything could happen.

Supporting Each Other

Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) also seemed to be standing by Hannah’s side after her mistake in a joint investigation with the FBI put her job at risk during the season premiere. Will that loyalty also affect how she sees Pride’s return to the team?

Tension

As always, we can expect an action-packed episode from the New Orleans squad. In this photo, Pride seems a little too happy about hiding behind a truck. The bulletproof vest seems to signal toward danger, but it’s anyone’s guess what is going on.

Back Together

One thing fans can celebrate is that the team is officially all working together once again. Pride is no longer stuck working as a higher-up in the headquarters and hopefully he and Hannah can continue to remain close colleagues despite the circumstances that brought the team back together.

As for Pride, something tells us the state of his mental health will be a season-long storyline.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.