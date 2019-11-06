‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Fans Can’t Believe They Just Killed off a Main Character

This week’s episode of NCIS: New Orleans killed off one of the show’s major characters in a shocking moment, and fans are freaking out.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 6, Episode 6, “Matthew 5:9.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday’s episode of the crime drama, Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black) was fatally shot while avenging his brother’s murder by tracking the Alabama drug ring he believed to be responsible. Black was one of the original cast members on the show and had been part of the CBS series for all of its six seasons.

Fans quickly began reacting to Lasalle’s death on Twitter, with one writing, “This must be the final season. Has to be. It’s not worth watching without Lasalle.”

“Spoiler: I’m sorry HOLD UP. @TheLucasBlack … LaSalle, you died?!” exclaimed another. “My heart LaSalle was the best! I need a day of mourning plz.”

“I seriously don’t know if I can watch NCIS: New Orleans after the fact that they killed off LaSalle,” someone else wrote.

After the episode aired, Black used Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the show and his character.

“Well. That’s all she wrote for Agent Lasalle,” he told fans in a video. “But I wanted to take this time personally to thank all of you fans out there for your love and support. You were there to celebrate the victories and to pick me up when I needed it and I appreciate that.”

“I learned a lot about what the first responders do, and much respect to you guys,” he continued. “Also, I support the military. Appreciate what you guys do for us living in this wonderful country. A chapter has ended. What a great journey it was. Thank you guys so much. May God bless you.”

Fans used the comments of the video to share how much they will miss Black on the show, with messages including:

“You will be missed!! You were my favorite character on the show and it won’t be the same without you.”

“Yours was a favorite character. Loved the passion, ethics and class. Best wishes for the next steps in your journey.”

“Glad you enjoyed your time during this show! You made it memorable and exciting. Gonna miss you but thank you for the time and effort you put into this!”

In a special farewell video with his castmates, Black explained that he had decided to focus on other priorities in his life, which include his wife and their three children.

“We had an amazing run with Lucas Black and he has been such an important part of our NCIS: New Orleans team,” NCIS: New Orleans showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said. “We are sad to see him go, but happy he will have more time to spend with his family.”

Photo Credit: CBS